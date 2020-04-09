Easy 3 ingredient recipes for days when you do not feel like cooking

We’ve all been through lazy days when you do not feel like doing anything, let alone, cooking. So, here are a few easy recipes for you to make with minimum effort.

The lockdown has forced us all to stay indoors, but this has definitely not reduced our spirit. When it comes to food, we literally have turned to chefs while we make do with what is available in the kitchen. Not just that, our literal dessert craving have also been satisfied with a few recipes that require minimum effort and ingredients and is ready in a matter of minutes. So, here are all the ways you can survive your quarantine with finger-licking food.

We’re going to do this meal wise because let’s be real - while we are at home, all we can think of is food.

Breakfast:

This scrambled egg in a mug recipe is going to want you to wake up in the morning. It literally takes 5 minutes to make and by the time to go brush, it’ll be ready to serve. The best part about this recipe is the fact that you can literally make your own version without a lot of efforts. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to put your chef’s hat on!

Lunch:

The day starts by slowly which is why lunch is all about making the most of the ingredients in your kitchen. Now, you can whip up new rice or use the leftover ones from last night with these recipes.

Snacks:

We all like to much on something when we are working from home or even just Netflix and Chilling. So, here are a few snack recipes that require minimum effort! Also, we cheated a little here and it does not just require 3 ingredients. But, let’s be real - snacking is a whole different ball game and we cannot compromise there!

Dinner:

From Teriyaki chicken to mac and cheese these 6 recipes will get you through the week without using up all the ingredients in the kitchen.

Dessert:

All you need is cookies, milk and baking powder. Yes! It’s just 3 ingredients to curb all the sugar cravings you’ve been having all day.

We’re off to our kitchen to try these recipes out. Toodles!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

