Easy 4 step recipe to make delicious Aloo Tikki at home

There are some dishes that are perfect for snacks. They are light, delicious, and wholesome. They are not too filling and thus, fit well in the evening snacks category. One such dish is aloo tikki. Aloo tikki is basically a small, round and flat cutlet made of boiled potatoes, peas, and different spices. It originates from the Indian subcontinent.

It has a soft interior and a crispy and crunchy exterior. A variety of vegetables can be included in the cutlet along with potatoes. We have for you a quick and simple recipe to make scrumptious aloo tikki at home in just 4 steps.

Step 1

Boil 3-4 potatoes in a pressure cooker along with 4 cups of water. Cook for 4 whistles and then drain the water. Peel and mash the boiled potatoes.

Step 2

In a bowl, add 2 chopped green chillies, 1 tsp ginger garlic paste, and ½ tsp chilli powder. Next, add ½ tsp cumin powder, ½ tsp amchur, ½ tsp chaat masala, and salt to taste.

Step 3

Mix well. Now, add a handful of chopped coriander leaves and 1 medium-sized onion finely chopped. Add 2 tsp cornflour and mix well.

Step 4

Make small and flat circles from this mixture. Heat some oil in a pan and fry the tikkis in oil till they turn golden brown. Serve hot.

