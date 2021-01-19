EASY 5 step recipe to make Burmese Khow Suey at home

Khow Suey is a Burmese one-pot dish that is a combination of soup and noodles. It is as healthy as it is delicious. Try this simple recipe to make this dish at home.

Burmese Khow Suey is the perfect dish for extravagant meals and get-together and parties. This Burmese dish is a combination of soup and noodles and includes various spices and herbs. It is a healthy and nutritious dish that is also flavourful and delicious. It is made with exotic vegetables like broccoli, beans, zucchini, etc.

It is a Burmese noodle dish that is made with coconut milk broth and served with an assortment of toppings like fried garlic, peanuts, fried onion, cilantro, etc. Try this easy recipe to make the vegetarian version of this Burmese dish at home and indulge in some nutritious deliciousness.

Step 1

Take whole wheat noodles and boil them in water with a pinch of salt. Once it becomes tender and soft, strain them and place them under running water to stop the cooking. Keep it aside.

Step 2

In a pan, add finely chopped garlic and chopped onions in oil and cook them on medium flame till they become the onions become translucent and turn brown. Keep this aside.

Step 3

Grind some onions, garlic, ginger, lemongrass coriander seeds, cumin seeds and turmeric powder together and add some water to make a smooth paste.

Step 4

In a pan, saute this paste in oil for a minute and add a handful of curry leaves. To this, add 1 tbsp gram flour and a cup of water. Now add a cup of coconut milk and stir. Season with salt and let it cook for 2 minutes. Add chopped carrots, chopped cauliflower, chopped beans and chopped zucchini in the pan. Cook the vegetables on a medium flame for 3-4 minutes till they become soft.

Step 5

To serve, start by placing the boiled noodles at the bottom of the bowl followed by diced tofu and the fried onion and garlic. You can also add some roasted peanuts and a dash of lemon juice. Now add the curry and garnish with coriander leaves.

