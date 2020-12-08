EASY 5 step recipe to make a delectable Baked Potato Pie

Baked potato pie is a savoury pie that is ideal for winters and tastes like a warm hug on a chilly winter morning. Check out this simple recipe to make a scrumptious pie.

Savoury pies are warm, comforting and wholesome. They have a unique taste and are also very healthy and nutritious. These are easy to make and can be eaten at any hour of the day. One such savoury pie is Baked Potato Pie. It is quick to cook and can be made at home in just 5 simple steps.

This pie consists of vegetables like potatoes, onions, bell peppers, carrots and french beans and is therefore extremely light on the stomach and very healthy. Here is a simple recipe to make this delicious pie at home easily.

Step 1

Boil around 4-5 potatoes in water along with some salt and drain them once they become tender and soft. Mash them and keep it aside.

Step 2

In a pan, add a pinch of chopped garlic, grated ginger and some finely chopped onions in olive oil and saute for 2 minutes. To this, add salt and pepper along with the chopped beans and carrots. Turn off the flame and keep it aside.

Step 3

To make the white sauce, mix 1 cup milk with some wheat flour to achieve a thick sauce-like consistency and season it with some salt and pepper.

Step 4

Grease the baking tray with some butter and put the vegetables and the potatoes in it. Pour the white sauce on top and bake it for 10-12 minutes in the oven at 200 degree C.

Step 5

Poke the pie after taking it out to check if it’s cooked all the way through. Once cooked, garnish it with some grated cheese and paprika. Serve hot.

Credits :Pexels

