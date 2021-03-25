Easy 5 step recipe to make delectable Chicken Siu Mai at home

Chicken Siu Mai is a famous Chinese snack. It is a type of dumpling that has an open top and is filled with ingredients such as minced chicken, scallions and water chestnuts. Here is a super simple recipe to make this delicious dish at home in just 5 steps.

Siu Mai or Shumai is a popular Chinese snack that has become everybody’s favourite. Siu Mai is a type of dumpling that is open from the top and one can see the filling inside. Usually, the filling is made with minced chicken, scallions and water chestnuts.

It is an easy-to-make dish that is healthy and delicious and is ideal for any occasion. Follow this simple 5-step recipe to make these lip-smacking dumplings at home and pamper your tastebuds with some Chinese deliciousness!

Step 1

Take 250 grams of refined flour in a bowl and mix it with ¾ cup of water. Add a pinch of salt to it and knead it to make a smooth dough for the wonton wrappers. Cover it with a damp cloth and keep it aside for 20 minutes.

Step 2

Knead the dough again and make small balls out of it. Roll the balls out with the help of a rolling pin and make them as thin as possible. Cut small circles from the rolled out dough.

Step 3

To make the filling, mix 300 grams of minced chicken, 3 tbsp of chopped scallions, ⅓ cup of peeled diced water chestnuts. Add 2 tbsp of cornstarch, a pinch of salt, 1 tsp of white pepper powder, ¼ tsp grated ginger, 2 tbsp of soy sauce and 1 tbsp of toasted sesame oil.

Step 4

Take the wonton wrappers and place 1 ½ tbsp of the prepared filling in the centre of it and start making pleats without covering the top. Fill the bottom part of the steamer with water and heat it for 3-4 minutes.

Step 5

Place the prepared dumplings on the top half of the steamer and cover the steamer. Steam for 6-7 minutes. Place the dumplings on a plate and garnish them with some finely chopped scallions. Serve.

