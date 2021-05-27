Easy 5 step recipe to make delicious rasam at home

Rasam is a flavourful and healthy soup that is made with tomatoes, curry leaves, various spices and tamarind pulp. Follow the recipe given below to make this scrumptious soup at home.

South Indian cuisine has many dishes that are healthy, easy to digest and simply delicious. These dishes are easy to make and can be made within minutes. One such dish is rasam. Rasam is a traditional South Indian soup that is made with tomatoes, tamarind and some easily available spices.

It is mouth-wateringly delicious and is good for digestive health. It includes spices like cumin, fenugreek powder and pepper that help in boosting immunity and relieving various digestive issues. Check out this simple recipe to make this healthy and delectable soup at home in just 5 quick steps.

Step 1

Grind 3 tsp cumin seeds, 2 tsp black peppercorns and 6 cloves of garlic in a dry grinder to make a fine powder and keep aside. For the tamarind paste, take 1 tbsp of seedless tamarind and soak it in warm water for half an hour. Then squeeze the pulp and strain.

Step 2

Heat some oil in a pan and 1 tsp of mustard seeds. When they begin to splutter, add 10 curry leaves, a pinch of asafoetida and 2-3 dry red chillies. Saute for a few minutes.

Step 3

Take 1 medium-sized tomato and chop it finely. Add the chopped tomato to the pan and cook till it becomes soft and pulpy. Now add the prepared garlic, pepper and cumin powder to the pan.

Step 4

Add the tamarind pulp and salt according to taste. Next, add 2 cups of water to the pan. Let it come to a boil and then cook the rasam on low heat for a few minutes.

Step 5

You can also add some lemon juice to the rasam after it has cooked properly. Now turn off the heat and top the rasam with some coriander leaves. Serve as it is or with some steamed rice.

