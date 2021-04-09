Easy 5 step recipe to make delightfully scrumptious Banoffee Pie

Want to satiate your sudden sweet tooth cravings? Then check out this recipe to make the famous Banoffee Pie at home in just 5 steps and pamper your tastebuds.

Desserts have a special place in our hearts. They are satisfying, wholesome and unbelievably delicious. All kinds of desserts have a certain kind of charm about them. They transport you to a different world and make you feel warm. One such delectable dessert is the famous banoffee pie. It is an English dessert pie that is made with caramel sauce, bananas and biscuits.

It is soul-satisfying and comforting. Often people don’t really make this pie at home because they feel that it is a bit complicated to make. Contrary to popular opinion, it is pretty easy to make and can easily be made at home. So here is an easy 5-step recipe to make the delicious Banoffee Pie at home and satisfy your sweet tooth cravings.

Step 1

Process 3 cups of biscuits or digestive cookies in a food processor to turn them into a crumbly mixture.

Step 2

Take 1 cup of butter and mix it into the cookie mixture. Spread this cookie mixture into a greased baking tray and refrigerate for about 3-5 hours.

Step 3

Take 75 grams of butter and melt it in a pan over medium heat. Add 75 grams of brown sugar to it and mix well. Now add 400 grams of condensed milk to the pan while stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

Step 4

Let this mixture come to a boil and then cook it for a few minutes till it thickens and reaches the required consistency for the caramel sauce. Take the cookie mixture out from the refrigerator and spread the caramel mixture on top of it. Refrigerate again for an hour.

Step 5

Once set, take the pie out from the tin and top it with some sliced pieces of bananas. You can also top it with some grated chocolate or whipped cream. Serve.

Banoffee Pie What is banoffee pie made of? Banoffee pie is made with caramel sauce, bananas and biscuit crumbs. It is often topped with sliced bananas and whipped cream. What does banoffee pie taste like? It smells and tastes like a mix of banana and toffee. This is why it is called as 'banoffee' pie. How long can you keep a banoffee pie in the fridge? Banoffee pie can be kept in the fridge for 2-3 days. Store the banoffee pie for upto 3 days in the fridge.

Credits :Getty Images

