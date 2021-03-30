Easy 5 step recipe to make scrumptious Goan prawn curry

Ambot Tik or Goan prawn curry is a spicy and tangy curry made with coconut milk, turmeric, and prawns. It is rich, creamy, and lip-smackingly delicious! Follow this simple recipe to make this famous curry at home in just 5 steps.

Since Goa is a coastal city, it is known for its delicious seafood and prawn curry is one of the most famous seafood dishes. Goan prawn curry, also known as Ambot Tik, is a rich and creamy curry that is made with coconut milk, turmeric, black pepper, and of course, prawns. It is sweet and spicy and has a tangy flavour.

The most important ingredient is coconut milk which gives it a creamy texture and a rich flavour profile. This curry is perfect for occasions like birthday parties, casual get-togethers, or a kitty party. So here is a quick and super easy recipe to make authentic Goan prawn curry at home in just 5 steps.

Step 1

To marinate the prawns, wash and thoroughly clean 500 grams of deveined prawns and coat them with a mixture of salt, ½ tsp turmeric powder, and 1 tbsp lemon juice. Let them marinate for 15-30 minutes.

Step 2

Dry roast 1 tsp of cumin seeds, ½ tsp coriander seeds, and ½ tsp black peppercorns in a pan. Add 6 cloves of garlic, 4 dry red chillies, ½ tsp tamarind paste, 1 cup freshly grated coconut, and 1 cup of water in a blender along with the dry roasted seeds. Blend to make a smooth paste.

Step 3

Heat some oil in a pan and add medium-sized finely chopped onion. Add 1 tbsp of ginger garlic paste and saute for 2-3 minutes till the onions become translucent. Now add 1 medium-sized chopped tomato and cook till it turns mushy.

Step 4

To this, add 1 tbsp turmeric powder and a pinch of salt. Now add the prepared coconut paste and 1 cup of coconut milk. Bring the gravy to a boil and then add 2 sliced green chillies.

Step 5

Add the marinated prawns to the pan and cook for 4-5 minutes on low heat. Garnish with some roughly chopped coriander and serve with rice.

Also Read: Easy 5 step recipe to make delectable Chicken Siu Mai at home

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×