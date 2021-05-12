Easy 5 step recipe to make Indian style Chopsuey

Make scrumptious and quick-to-cook Chopsuey in just 5 simple steps at home. Follow the recipe given below and indulge in some deliciousness.

Chopsuey is a dish that is loved by all. It is a vegetarian dish that is made with vegetables like carrots, cabbage, garlic, and capsicum. It is light on the stomach and is pretty easy to make. This dish can be served as a meal or as an evening snack.

It comprises crispy deep-fried noodles that are served with a sweet and tangy gravy or sauce. Sometimes this dish also has egg in it, but we have for you a pure vegetarian Chopsuey recipe. So, make this delicious dish at home in just 5 steps by following the recipe given below.

Step 1

Heat some oil in a pan and add 3 cloves of garlic chopped and 1 spring onion finely chopped. Saute for a minute. Then add 1 sliced carrot, some shredded cabbage, and 1 capsicum finely chopped. Cook the vegetables on medium heat for a few minutes.

Step 2

Now add ¼ cup of tomato sauce, 1 tbsp vinegar, 1 tbsp soy sauce, ½ tsp schezwan sauce, ½ tsp pepper, ½ tsp salt, and ½ tsp sugar. Cook till the sauce thickens a bit.

Step 3

Add 2 cups of water to the pan. Mix 2 tsp cornflour with ¼ cup of water and this mixture to the pan while stirring continuously, to thicken the consistency of the sauce.

Step 4

Bring it to a boil and cook while stirring continuously until the sauce becomes glossy. At this point, you can also add some finely chopped spring onions to enhance the flavour.

Step 5

Boil 300 grams of plain noodles in water with a pinch of salt and drain once done. Add around 2 tbsp of cornflour to the noodles and mix well. Now deep fry these noodles in oil in batches till they become crispy. Plate the noodles and pour the prepared sauce over them.

