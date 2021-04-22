Easy 5 step recipe to make Mutton kosha

Mutton kosha is a popular Bengali delicacy. It is a Bengali-style mutton curry that is known for its spiciness and rich and bold flavours. Make this dish at home in 5 simple steps by following the recipe given below.

Mutton kosha or Kosha Mangsho is a famous Bengali-style mutton curry made with delicious spices and served with plain rice. The word kosha is similar in meaning to bhuna, which involves slowly cooking the gravy over low heat for a long time to get a rich, dark-brown gravy and succulent and juicy mutton pieces.

This dish is popular in West Bengal and Odisha and has a thick gravy. It is known for its spiciness and bold flavours. Make this delicious mutton dish at home in just 5 steps by following this easy recipe.

Step 1

To prepare the marinade, blend 2 medium-sized onions roughly chopped, 2-3 cloves of garlic, 6 tbsp curd, salt to taste, a pinch of turmeric powder, and 1 tsp garam masala to make a smooth paste.

Step 2

Take 1 kg mutton and marinate it with the prepared paste. Coat all the pieces generously and refrigerate the mutton for 8-10 hours.

Step 3

Slice 2 onions thinly. Grind 3-4 garlic cloves and 2-3 green chillies to make a paste. Heat some mustard oil in a pan and add ¼ inch cinnamon, 6-7 cardamom pieces, 6 cloves, 4-5 dry red chillies and 3 bay leaves.

Step 4

Now add the sliced onions and the garlic and chilli paste to the pan. Add 2 tbsp of ginger paste. Add ½ tsp coriander powder, ½ tsp cumin powder and 1 tsp red chilli powder along with 100 ml of water. Now add the mutton pieces to the pan.

Step 5

Cook the mutton for around 15 minutes on low heat to let it absorb the spices. Now add 5 tbsp of curd to the pan along with some salt and a pinch of sugar. For the next 75 minutes, add a splash of hot water to the pan every now and then and stir to maintain the consistency of the gravy and to have enough water in the pan for the mutton to cook in. Cover and cook until the mutton is tender. Serve.

