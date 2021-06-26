Easy and simple step by step guide to make crispy sweet corn cutlet at home

Check out this beginner-friendly guide to make a mouth-watering corn cutlet at home.

Do you love sweet corn? It is one of those versatile ingredients which can be eaten raw or can be used to make multiple dishes ranging from hot evening snacks to heavy lunches. Here, we are going to prepare a very crispy and lip-smacking cutlet with sweetcorn filling. You can have them as evening snacks with tomato sauce, mayonnaise or green chutney. Since we are deep frying them in oil, it’s not recommended for people with cholesterol issues but is definitely a snack that you should have once in your lifetime. So let's get started.

To impart a slightly sweetish taste to the cutlet we need American sweet corn. Cook the frozen corn kernels until they become soft and smash them a bit using a spatula.

To this, add some salt and chopped ginger paste. The ginger paste gives it a refreshing taste and delightful aroma.

1 teaspoon ginger paste

Let's add some chilli powder to give the spicy Indian flavour to it and some chaat masala to satiate your tastebuds. You can either use red chilli powder or fresh green chillies.

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

½ teaspoon chaat masala

Finally, add fresh coriander leaves to the mixture and 1 teaspoon lime juice to bring out the flavour. Coriander leaves are dietary fibres that are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and essential oils. You can add powdered coriander if the leaves aren’t available.

4 teaspoon coriander leaves

Mix the components well. You can mince the corn along and make it into a thick paste but I suggest just mixing it all well without smashing the kernels too much as it would make a great stuffing for our cutlet.

Take another bowl and grate cooked potatoes and mash them. You can use this Mandoline slicer to grate your potatoes easily without giving much strain to your hands.

To the mashed potato, add ¼ teaspoon red chilli powder, ¼ teaspoon coriander powder and salt as required. To make the cutlet crispy let’s add some cornflour and to enhance the savoury flavour we need some cumin powder. Mix them all together and ball them up in equal sizes.

1.5 tablespoon cornflour

¼ teaspoon cumin powder

Flatten the potato mixture ball in your hand and fill it up with the corn mixture in the centre. Before stuffing and flattening, remember to apply some oil to your palms to reduce the stickiness and shape the cutlets properly.

Fry each cutlet in a Tava with medium hot oil. You can also pan-fry with less oil or deep fry to make it more crispy. Fry both sides until the desired golden brown colour and crisp texture is achieved.

Once done, you can remove them from the pan and remove the excess oil by placing them on a paper kitchen napkin. Serve hot with tomato sauce or mint chutney as you please.

You can also add this crispy corn cutlet to your burger buns or to make sandwiches. Try them today and tell us your experience in the comments below.

