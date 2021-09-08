Easy brunch recipe: Make delicious strawberry parfait in just 4 steps

Brunch is an interesting concept that basically refers to a merger of breakfast and lunch. It is a meal that serves the purpose of both breakfast and lunch. It can include a variety of dishes such as pancakes, waffles, quiches, toasts, etc. This kind of meal is usually taken around late in the morning. One such quintessential brunch dish is strawberry parfait.

Strawberry parfait is a strawberry flavoured custard that is delicious as well as incredibly filling. So here is a quick and simple recipe to make a brunch dish at home in just 4 steps.

Step 1

Take around 12-15 biscuits and put them in a plastic bag. Crush the biscuits with the help of a rolling pin to make a crumb. Scoop out 2-3 tbsp for the garnish and keep aside. Place this crumb at the bottom of the parfait glass and press down. Refrigerate.

Step 2

Wash, hull, and dry 2 cups of fresh strawberries and thinly slice 3-4 strawberries while chopping the rest of them. Place these slices in the glass at the bottom as well on the sides in two layers.

Step 3

Now place the chopped strawberries in the middle just above the slices. Refrigerate. Whip together 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream, 1 tsp vanilla extract, and 2 tbsp sugar.

Step 4

Place this mixture with a spoon on top of the chopped strawberries. Add another layer of chopped strawberries followed by another layer of cream. Top with remaining biscuit crumb and serve.

