Easy brunch recipes: 4 Step recipe to make flavourful oatmeal

There are some foods that are not only delicious but also incredibly healthy and nutritious. They are packed with flavours and offer several health benefits. One such food is oatmeal. It is usually eaten for breakfast but is also a popular brunch dish. Oats are rich in antioxidants, help in lowering cholesterol and control blood sugar levels.

Oats are also rich in essential vitamins and minerals and can also help in relieving constipation. Oatmeal can be made in a jiffy and is scrumptious and wholesome. So check out this super quick recipe to make delicious oatmeal at home for a soul-satisfying brunch!

Step 1

Take 1 cup of oats along with 1 cup of water, ¼ tsp salt and 1 tbsp butter and mix in a pan over medium heat.

Step 2

Cook the oats till they become soft and tender and lose the al-dente texture. If you want to make it thicker, then simply add some milk into the pan and for a thinner consistency, add some more water.

Step 3

To spice up the oatmeal, you can add ingredients such as chopped tomatoes, cilantro and peas. Add these ingredients into the saucepan and cook for a few minutes on medium heat.

Step 4

Now for seasoning, you may add a pinch of red chilli powder. Mix well. Once the vegetables and the oats are properly cooked, remove from heat. Transfer into a bowl and serve hot.

