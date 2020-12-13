Easy cake hacks to try for the PERFECT Christmas cake

A delicious cake is a major part of Christmas which has to be perfect. So, try these easy cake hacks to get the tastiest Christmas cake this year.

Cake is one of the prime parts of Christmas celebration and the festival is never complete with this. Generally, some of us like to indulge in store-bought cakes, but you can do something different this Christmas to make it extra special.

Bake your own cake this holiday and enjoy this with all your loved ones in Christmas to make it memorable. But before baking the perfect cake, you need to remember some pro tips and cake hacks to make delicious.

Christmas cake hacks and tips for baking:

Tips for baking the right Christmas cake:

1.Always follow the recipe and don’t replace any ingredients. You need to have every ingredient mentioned in the recipe before making the cake. And for temperature, mixing and icing, always follow the recipe only.

2.If the recipe needs room temperature ingredients, then strictly follow that only. There is a reason for having room temperature ingredients.

3.Often we don’t follow the measurements of the ingredients and later the cake doesn’t have the desired taste. So, always measure the ingredients in the right way.

4.If the recipe calls for an electric mixer or a whisk, then use them only to mix the batter. Don’t over-mix or under-mix it.

5.First, make sure you have the right pan for the cake and use only parchment paper around it for the baking process.

6.During the baking process, don’t open the oven several times as the cool air gets into the oven and disturbs the baking process and makes the rising cake sink. So, just give it time to get prepared.

Check the video below for the easy cake hacks:

