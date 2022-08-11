Easy-to-cook dishes brothers can whip up to surprise their sisters this Raksha Bandhan

A joyous festival, Raksha Bandhan helps some siblings press pause on their eternal cat and mouse fight only to spend a few moments filled with sibling bonding. Well, if you wish to set aside sibling rivalry to show your sister just how much you care about her, you can say it with a delicious home cooked meal. In case you’re unsure of what to cook for your sibling, then take a look at few exciting dishes that are sure to be a hit. We’ll also help you decipher which your sister would like best based on her preferences.

1. A No-fail Pavlova

Should you suspect your sibling has a sweet tooth, surprise her with this gorgeous Pavlova. For the uninitiated, this is akin to having a pile of gorgeous clouds of sweet meringue on your plate. Gooey on the inside and crunchy outside, this marshmallow-like delicacy is garnished with fruit compote or even fresh cream. Although it is a classic at Christmas, this recipe details a way in which you can make a fool-proof meringue-laced treat.

2. Turkish Döner Kebab Burgers

For those who aren’t acquainted with Turkish cuisine, the Doner Kebab is one of the most beloved street foods that is a hearty meal in itself. Packed with a succulent kebab, some healthy greens and veggies, this Middle Eastern burger is one you should definitely make. It is sure to impress your sister who would be awed by your cooking chops.

3. Easy Cheesecake

The classic cheesecake has many takers for it is often the go-to dessert people opt for at a nice restaurant. So, you can imagine your sister’s joy when you present her with a stunning cheesecake that has a drool-worthy buttery crust and premium cheese filling. The fancy nature of the dessert is sure to win you more than your fair share of brownie points.

4. Spaghetti in Tomato Sauce

If Eat, Pray Love is her favorite movie or you’ve heard her mention her dream of traveling to Italy to savor Pici and spaghetti carbonara, then you know just what to do. It is likely that your sibling is a fan of pasta in all its forms. This recipe to spaghetti lets you whip up this wholesome meal for her in a matter of minutes. Serve it up with a glass of red wine and watch her be amazed by your big-heartedness!

5. Crispy Waffles with fresh berries

If your sister happens to love all day breakfast, then you know this is the dish for her. Not too sweet and yet, just drizzled with maple syrup, honey or chocolate syrup, Waffles are the ideal breakfast. They are crispy on the outside and melt in your mouth the moment you bite into them. Do not worry about buying frozen waffles, for this recipe lets you make them from scratch.

Also Read: Make trending Cloud Bread at home in exciting colors with these delicious recipes