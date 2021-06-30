An easy french toast recipe to satiate your taste buds with strawberry and Nutella twist

Strawberry Nutella rolled french toast is a life saviour kinda dish that you’ll keep wanting for more. Check out to prepare it at home in mere 20 minutes.

These are the best breakfast desserts that make you wanna wake up from your bed! The strawberry-Nutella rolled up french toast is an easy to make delicious dessert that reminds you of doughnuts and can be prepared within 15 to 20 minutes. It's very tasty that your kids will cry for breakfast every day rather than pushing the plate away. I am a huge fan of french toast and this finger-licking dish can be made with cream cheese instead of Nutella but who are we kidding, Nutella is hands down the best for a chocolatey breakfast!

Let’s start by taking fresh 6 slices of sandwich bread or normal white bread and cutting out its edges.

Using a rolling pin flatten the bread making it thin so we can roll it up easily and consume it without causing much trouble to our mouth. Now spread the required amount of Nutella on the flat pieces of bread.

Take some fresh strawberries and cut them into small pieces. Sprinkle it over the bread adding more diced strawberries along the bottom of each bread. Roll up the bread and seal it with more Nutella.

As you keep the rolled-up stuffed slices of bread aside. Take a small bowl and make a mixture with 1egg, 2 tablespoons of milk and a pinch of salt. Mix them well till you achieve an oily consistency.

Take another bowl with a flat base with enough space to roll your french toast and evenly spread it with sugar.

Now get your hands on the Nutella-filled bread rolls and dip them on the egg mix one by one gently. Heat them on a pan with medium flame and some melted butter for 4 to 5 minutes. Roll them in equal intervals to achieve the golden brown colour throughout. Once done, move them out from the pan and roll them in the sugar bowl immediately.

You can serve hot, delicious strawberry Nutella french toast rolls with maple syrup and enjoy the dish closing your eyes and feeling the flavour of joy in your mouth.

Remember not to use icing sugar as it disappears instantly touching the hot toast and also, eat these crispy french toast fresh and hot as it might get soggy and lose its whole essence if saved for later.

