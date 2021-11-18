An easy recipe to make lip smacking chocolate fondue

When deciding the menu for any event, taking into consideration the food preferences of your guests is critical. This is precisely why many hosts like to choose dishes that are instant crowd-pleasers, to appease the taste buds of a majority of their guests. Chocolate is one such sinful treat that is almost universally loved. Whether it is a small party you are planning or an intimate dinner for two, a chocolate fondue can be a huge hit for almost any occasion.

Your guests can gather around a pot of molten chocolate and spend a few happy hours dipping in nuts and fruit to taste the goodness of chocolate on a relaxed evening. For a delicious pot of chocolate fondue, you shall need 150 grams dark chocolate, 120 grams milk chocolate, and 3/4 cup of full cream milk. You may always want to have 1 tablespoon butter, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla essence, and a pinch of grainy sea salt handy before you begin. Now all you have to do is follow the easy-peasy 3-step recipe shared below.

Step 1

To begin, prepare cubed sponge cake, fruit, and other elements to dip into the fondue. So chop some kiwi and bananas; you may also have blackberries, strawberries, and cherries along with salty crackers or Oreos to dip in.

Step 2

Next, dice the chocolate and add it to a small (microwave-safe) bowl along with the milk and butter. Now microwave it for a couple of minutes till it gently melts.

Step 3

Mix the contents of the bowl and then add the vanilla and salt. Your fondue is now ready to serve.

Pro Tip: You may reheat the fondue for a few seconds, should it start to thicken too much. Enjoy!

Also Read: 4 Cheeses you simply must have to create the perfect cheese platter or charcuterie