Easy recipe to make simple seafood stew with wholesome ingredients

Make mouthwatering seafood stew at home by following this super simple recipe given below. Also, know the steps to prepare flavourful seafood stock from scratch at home.

A fish stew is a generic term used to describe a dish with a base or food ingredient of fish or seafood. It is made with ingredients like scallops, clams, fish, mussels, etc. You can add as many seafood ingredients as you like to make a flavourful stew. The seafood is cooked with other ingredients including thyme, fennel, carrots, onions, etc.

This simple fish stew is a great accompaniment to any midweek meal. It features fresh white fish, mussels and prawns, all in a rich tomato sauce. Check out this simple recipe to make delicious seafood stew at home in a jiffy.

Ingredients:

For the stock:

2 tablespoons good olive oil

Shells from 1 pound large shrimp

2 cups of chopped onions

1 cup of chopped carrots

2 stalks of celery

2-3 cloves of garlic

4 cups of water

½ cup of tomato puree

1 tsp pepper powder

8-10 sprigs of thyme

Salt to taste

For the stew:

2 cups of fennel

2 tsp salt

3 tbsp olive oil

1 ½ cups of chopped onions

2 cups of roughly diced potatoes

1 tsp pepper powder

1 cup of chopped tomatoes

2 cloves of garlic

1 tsp saffron threads

500 grams shelled and deveined shrimp

500 grams of any fish of your choice

24 cleaned mussels

1 tsp orange zest

Instructions:

To make the seafood stock, heat olive in a pan and add chopped onions, celery and carrots. Saute for a few minutes till they become tender and soft. Now add chopped garlic, water, tomato puree and thyme. Season with salt and pepper.

Bring the stock to a boil and let it simmer for an hour on low heat. Once cooked, strain it to achieve a clear and flavourful stock for the stew.

Heat some oil in a pot and add the chopped potatoes and onions. Saute for 10-15 minutes on medium heat. Add fennel, pepper powder and salt. Next, add tomatoes, garlic, saffron threads and 4 cups of the prepared seafood stock.

Let it cook for 10-15 minutes on low heat. Then add shrimp, fish and mussels. Cook for a few minutes. Turn off the heat. Check if the mussels have opened up and all the seafood is cooked properly. Add grated orange zest and some salt. Serve.

Also Read: 5 South Indian breakfast dishes that you can make at home

Share your comment ×