Easy recipe to prepare scrumptious Kerala style Fish Curry

Kerala fish curry is famous for its bold flavours and spiciness. Made with coconut paste, tamarind and fish, this curry is quick to make and can be made at home in just 5 simple steps. Follow this 5-step recipe to make delicious Kerala-style fish curry.

Fish curry can be made in a variety of ways and with different kinds of spices. One of the most famous curries includes Kerala-style fish curry. It is a traditional Malabari dish that is made with curry leaves, coconut paste and tamarind extract. It is spicy and tangy in taste and has bold and rich flavours.

This curry boasts of soft and juicy fish simmered in delicious spices and is best paired with steamed rice. So make this famous fish curry at home in just 5 easy steps by following the recipe below.

Step 1

Heat 2 tbsp of coconut oil in a pan. Add 1 tsp mustard seeds, a handful of curry leaves, 1 medium-sized onion thinly sliced, 1 tsp grated ginger, 2 cloves of garlic finely chopped and 2 finely chopped green chillies.

Step 2

Make a paste by mixing ½ tbsp coriander powder, 1 ½ tbsp red chilli powder and a pinch of pepper and fenugreek powder. Add a few drops of water to make a paste of smooth consistency.

Step 3

Add this paste to the pan. Now add ½ cup of coconut paste, ½ cup of tamarind extract and 1 cup of water to the pan. Bring it to a boil and then cook on low heat.

Step 4

Take 400 grams of fish and roughly chop it into small pieces. Add the pieces to the pan. Let it simmer for about 8-10 minutes on low heat.

Step 5

Once the fish is properly cooked, remove the curry from heat. Prepare steamed rice and serve the spicy fish curry along with it.

