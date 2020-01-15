Eggplant Health Benefits: Here's why you should add THIS veggie to your regular diet

Eggplant is a low-calorie vegetable which is high in fibre and nutrients. So, adding this veggie to our diet plan can really benefit us with several health improvements.

Eggplants aka brinjal or aubergine belong to the nightshade family of plants. And this veggie is used in many different preparations around the world. Often it is considered to be a fruit because of growing from a flowering plant and containing seeds. They are different in colour and sizes like purple, red, green and black. The purple ones are the most common. This low-calorie vegetable is rich in fibre and nutrients, which is featured in many Mediterranean diets. This comes with numerous health benefits, which also aids in weight loss. Along with that, eggplant is also beneficial for pregnant women. So, check out the benefits of this vegetable and add this to your regular diet plan to utilize the goodness of it.

It's packed with nutrients

Eggplants are rich in nutrients. They contain a good amount of vitamins, minerals and fibre in a few calories. Eggplants also contain small amounts of other nutrients like niacin, magnesium and copper.

Comes with high antioxidant

Eggplants are high in antioxidants properties. They help to protect the body from damage caused by free radicals. They can also prevent many chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.

It can reduce the risk of heart disease

Due to their antioxidant content, eggplants may help to reduce the risk of heart disease. It has been tested on rabbits with high cholesterol. They have had lower levels of both LDL cholesterol and triglycerides.

It regulates blood sugar

Eggplants also help to keep your sugar level in check. Because eggplants are rich in fibre, which passes through the digestive system tract. Fibre can lower blood sugar by slowing the rate of digestion and absorption of sugar in the body. Slower absorption keeps the blood sugar levels steady and prevents them from getting increased.

Aids in weight loss

Eggplants are rich in fibre and low in calories, which make the veggie a great ingredient for weight loss. Fibre moves through the digestive and promotes fullness, which apparently reduces our calorie intake.

Credits :Healthline

Read More