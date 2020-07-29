Eid al Adha 2020: 5 mouth watering recipes to celebrate Bakri Eid

Eid-al-Adha is celebrated in all its splendour by Muslims all around the world. Check out 6 delicious recipes to celebrate Bakri Eid with your family and friends.

As the monsoon eases off, the famous festival season beckons us with all its splendour. Among other festivals during this period, the festival of Bakri Eid or Eid-al-Adha is almost here. Eid-al-Adha 2020 will be celebrated on July 31 (August 1 in India). Muslims all across the world are gearing up to celebrate the day in all its vigour. This Eid is followed by the first celebration known as Eid-al-Fitr. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan season.

Eid-al-Adha, on the other hand, concludes the annual Haji pilgrimage made by Islamic devotees. On this festival, Muslims traditionally sacrifice a goat to the lord to honour Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice. Muslims all over the world exchange gifts, greetings and have feasts which include elaborate dishes and desserts.

Here are 5 scrumptious recipes to celebrate Eid-al-Adha.

Mutton Briyani

Mutton is a regal dish straight from the land of Nizams. Made with mutton, rice, herbs and aromatic spices, it is a classic dish that you will love.

Nihaari Ghost

A delicious and a popular delicacy of the Mughlai cuisine is a staple in Muslim feasts. Eat this mouth-watering mutton dish with parathas and enjoy the day to the fullest.

Mutton Shami Kebab

A popular snack of Eid feasts, Mutton Shami Kebab is packed with mutton keema and chana dal with a myriad of spices and herbs. The melt-in-mouth kebabs are relished in the festive season.

Bhuna Gosht

A delicious recipe is a amalgam of tangy and spicy flavours that tastes amazingly delicious. It is easy to make and often served as a side dish.

Meethi Seviyan

Eid feast is incomplete without Meethi Seviyan. Soaked in milk and topped with nutritious and delicious nuts is the perfect way to celebrate the festival with your family and friends.

ALSO READ: Bakri Eid Special Recipe: Try this lip smacking Dates Laddoos on Eid al Adha

ALSO READ: Bakri Eid Recipe: Prepare delicious Sheer Khurma to mark Eid al Adha

Share your comment ×