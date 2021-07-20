Eid ul Adha 2021: 4 Step recipe to make mutton salan at home

Eid-ul-Adha or Bakri Eid will be observed on July 21 in India. Have a look at this delicious and quick mutton recipe to pamper your tastebuds and invoke the festive spirit.

Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on July 21 this year. It is a day that honours and commemorates the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim. On this day, people prepare feasts and sacrifice animals, usually goats, to give to their friends, family and the poor. So we have for you a traditional Mutton Salan recipe that you can make at home to soak in the spirit of this festival.

Mutton Salan is a spicy mutton curry that is made with traditional Indian spices and includes a variety of different ingredients. These ingredients include cinnamon, clove, saffron, onion, garlic, cardamom, etc. Check out the 4-step recipe to make this dish at home.

Step 1

Heat 3 tbsp oil in a pressure cooker and add 2 tbsp finely chopped garlic along with 1 tbsp of chopped green chillies. Next, add 1 thinly sliced onion into the cooker and cook on medium heat for a few minutes.

Step 2

Take ½ kg of mutton and add the pieces into the cooker followed by 3 tbsp of ginger garlic paste. Mix well. Now add 2 tbsp red chilli powder, 1 ½ tbsp salt, ½ tsp turmeric powder, 3 cloves, 1 black cardamom and ½ inch cinnamon stick.

Step 3

Add ½ cup of water and cook for 3 whistles or till the mutton pieces become soft and tender. Meanwhile, fry 1 thinly sliced onion in oil till it becomes brown and crispy and keep aside. Now, add 1 tbsp curd, a pinch of saffron and 1 tsp garam masala. Stir well.

Step 4

Cook the salan for 10-15 minutes on low heat. Transfer into a bowl and top with the fried onions. Serve with roti or rice.

