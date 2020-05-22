Eid ul Fitr 2020: 6 mouth watering recipes to celebrate the festival

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in all its vigour on May 23-24. Here are 6 delicious recipes to enjoy the day with your family and friends.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and is celebrated in full vigour by Muslims all over the world. It is also known as the “Meethi Eid.” This year the celebrations will start on May 23 and continue till May 24. On this special occasion, millions of Muslim families gather with their friends and indulge in delicious food and drinks.

The cuisine is as integral a part of this celebration as other rituals and customs. Many marvellous dishes are prepared on the day and distributed among friends and families. Today, we have compiled a list of 6 sweet and savoury delights you can add to enjoy the day even more. These dishes are easy to prepare and can help you create new memories with your loved ones.

Scroll down for some lip-smacking, yummy recipes to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

1. Shami Mutton Kabab

Try this delicious, melt-in-your-mouth kabab recipe to add to the richness of the day.

2. Murgh Biryani

This lip-smacking, classic biryani recipe is a must for rice lovers.

3. Mutton Bhuna Ghost

A succulent dish that is best enjoyed with naan or roti.

4. Crispy Chicken with Fried Rice

Light up your party like no other with this chicken recipe.

5. Royal Falooda

Slurp your way to the festivities with this wonderful and easy-to-make recipe.

6. Sheer Khurma

This ‘Meethi Eid’, treat yourself and your family with this traditional delicacy.

Eid Mubarak!

