Eid ul-Fitr 2022: Recipes to delectable dairy free desserts you must try

As we step into the second day of Eid ul-Fitr that marks the end of the month of Ramadan, celebrations are being carried out in most households. As this is also called the Meethi Eid according to the Islamic calendar, after a long month of fasting a sweet feast is in order. So, we bring you a variety of offbeat sweet treats that are dairy free in nature. So, whether you are lactose intolerant or simply wish to go dairy free for a healthy gut, you can make these to conclude Eid-al-Fitr on a high note.

1. Malabi

Conventionally a Middle eastern dessert, the Malabi is a delicious preparation that is made for feasts such as birthdays and even during the month of Ramadan. This recipe is as delectable as it is vegan. This version uses coconut milk, although you may use almond milk if you prefer. Ideal for summer afternoons, this shall keep you cool with a hint of sweetness.

2. Vegan Nutty Almond Kulfi

Should you be craving Kulfi faloods, then this ice cream recipe shall satiate your cravings with vegan-friendly ingredients. The core ingredients are almonds, pistachios with a dash of cardamom. You can also add edible rose petals and dates. The preparation is uncomplicated, which ensures that you can make this with a little assistance from your kids for a fun afternoon in the kitchen!

3. Kleicha or Date Cookies

If you wish to taste authenticity, then these Klecha cookies are for you. They are often made on occasion of Eid in the Middle East. The recipe uses dairy, but you can always swap it out with soy milk or almond milk for a healthy substitute. For the uninitiated, the Kleicha are date cookies made from a cardamom-flavored dough that sometimes includes the goodness of walnuts. These are a no-fuss preparation that results in tempting, crispy golden brown Kleicha cookies. The recipe originated in Iraq and is celebrated as the national pastry.

4. Vegan Sheer Kurma

No celebration of Eid is complete without the beloved Sheer Kurma and this recipe to vegan seviyan or sheer khurma is one you must try. It aims at reducing your dependence on dairy, while still providing a sweet treat made from almond milk. It is surprisingly tasty and you may add you preferred dry fruits as a garnish to make it even better!

