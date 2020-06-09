Elephant Dung Coffee to Puke Coffee: 6 weird coffees that are popular around the world
Coffee is loved by most of us and it’s a great beverage to get energetic for your work. Its high caffeine content makes us awaken and ready to focus on something important. That’s why a hot cup of coffee is always the most preferable option in the morning to have. Generally, some of the most popular and common coffee types are espresso, Caffe latte, Caffe mocha, double espresso, cappuccino, cold brew coffee and others.
But there are some weird types of coffee available globally the recipes of which can leave you in awe. Some are made with eggs, some with coconut oil, another one has elephant dung in it. A cup of coffee can even be made with elephant dung. So, let’s find out the weirdest coffee variations popular all around the world.
Weird types of coffee that are popular globally:
Egg coffee
Egg yolk and condensed milk are whipped together to get a thick and creamy consistency and then black Vietnamese coffee is mixed with it to get the final drink. It is said that the coffee tastes like a silky coffee-flavoured custard.
Coffee with coconut oil and butter
This coffee is popular as bulletproof coffee which is made with butter and coconut oil. It is considered to be a short-cut for weight loss, but this drink has a very high caffeine content which is harmful for health as well.
Coffee with cheese
Kaffeost is the name of this coffee type and it’s made with cheese in it or consumed with dipped cheese. The cheese is from Finland and Northern Sweden.
Kopai Luwak
This is one of the most expensive coffee variations in the world that comes from the poop of Asian Palm Civet. It picks up the sweetest and ripest coffee cherries to eat. The digested cherries are then picked and roasted to get the flavourful coffee.
Elephant dung coffee
This is quite similar to Kopai Luwak but produced on a large scale. This coffee comes from the dung of elephants in Thailand. Since there is less acidity in the digestion process of elephants, the coffee is very flavourful.
This coffee is made out of the puke of the Vietnamese weasels. The puked coffee cherries are picked, processed and then sold in the market.
Also Read| Ceylon Tea: What are its health benefits and how to prepare the beverage?