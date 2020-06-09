Elephant Dung Coffee to Puke Coffee: 6 weird coffees that are popular around the world

Coffee is loved by most of us and it’s a great beverage to get energetic for your work. Its high caffeine content makes us awaken and ready to focus on something important. That’s why a hot cup of coffee is always the most preferable option in the morning to have. Generally, some of the most popular and common coffee types are espresso, Caffe latte, Caffe mocha, double espresso, cappuccino, cold brew coffee and others.

But there are some weird types of coffee available globally the recipes of which can leave you in awe. Some are made with eggs, some with coconut oil, another one has elephant dung in it. A cup of coffee can even be made with elephant dung. So, let’s find out the weirdest coffee variations popular all around the world.

Weird types of coffee that are popular globally:

Egg coffee

Egg yolk and condensed milk are whipped together to get a thick and creamy consistency and then black Vietnamese coffee is mixed with it to get the final drink. It is said that the coffee tastes like a silky coffee-flavoured custard.

Coffee with coconut oil and butter

This coffee is popular as bulletproof coffee which is made with butter and coconut oil. It is considered to be a short-cut for weight loss, but this drink has a very high caffeine content which is harmful for health as well.