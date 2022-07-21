Enchanting blue foods made from Butterfly Pea Flower you must cook for your guests

While blue is a clear, striking hue that people are often partial to, we don’t see it in too many foods due to the fact that no fruit or vegetable is naturally blue in colour. However, this is where the Butterfly Pea Flower steps in, for the bloom that’s also called the Clitoria ternatea releases a lovely blue hue when steeped or cooked. This lets you introduce a natural pigment along with a host of nutrients to your dishes. A little-known fact is that Blue pea flowers add more than just a gorgeous hue to food.

These comprise of anthocyanins that boost antioxidant activity in the body and improve heart health. In fact, many also consider it a natural Paracetamol. So, if you wish to cook with this intriguing flower that’s locally available in most Indian regions, then here are a few exciting recipes to get you started.

Blue Pea Jelly with Coconut Milk- a Thai Dessert

This flower is used in a variety of nations to whip up unusual treats. In Thailand, there’s a blue jelly you can make that’s laced with coconut milk and agar agar. This dessert has a few health benefits as the blue pea flower aids digestion and works as an anti-depressant as well. Check out the recipe to this cooling treat-

Blue rice or blue ternate rice

If you happen to have guests coming over in a hurry and have no time to curate a fancy menu for them, then this blue ternate rice is just the dish to make. Made in a rice cooker, this rice uses dried butterfly pea flowers. But in case you happen to have fresh ones growing in your garden, you may use them as well. You can modify the dish to make fried rice with burnt garlic garnish if your guests would like something with a bit of tang.

Butterfly Pea Flower Sago Cake

The reason why Sago cake makes the perfect use of this unique flower is that steeping the butterfly pea flower helps the antioxidants come out. While the allure of this flower is in its appearance, it also has a host of health benefits. Right from soothing internal inflammation to helping manage your blood pressure levels and boosting skin health, this is one miraculous flower. Take a look at how you can transform it into stunning Sago cake.

Butterfly Pea Flower Panna Cotta with Coconut Chantilly

One of the most beloved desserts, the Panna Cotta can be elevated to the next level using the extract of the blue pea flower. It lends a natural blue pigment after you infuse it in warm milk. The best part about this recipe is that it requires no baking. Take a look-

Butterfly Pea Flower Latte

A magically beautiful beverage, this latte is easy on the eyes and also very refreshing on your palate. It is the ideal pick me up for a day in the monsoon when it’s gloomy outside. Due to the fact that this does not contain caffeine, it is a variety of Herbal Tea that has a whole host of antioxidants. It brings you a lot of health benefits such as skin radiance, stress relief and also aids with weight loss.

