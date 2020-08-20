  1. Home
Energy Drinks: Here’s how you can make them at home to get refreshed and energised

Commercial energy drinks contain sugar and other chemicals that are quite harmful for our health. So, make your own energy drinks at home with natural ingredients.
Energy drinks are great to feel energised and refreshed. They balance the electrolytes in our body. After a hectic day at work or strenuous workout session, you can have healthy energy drinks. You feel full and then don't have to eat any other junk.

However, this doesn’t mean you have to drink commercial drinks that are packed with chemicals and sugar. The energy drinks available in the market can have a negative impact on your health. Instead, try to make energy drinks at your home with fresh ingredients.

How to make homemade energy drinks?

Coconut water and lime juice

Take one cup of coconut water and add 1 tsp honey, 4-5 tsp lime juice and salt as per taste. And blend all these ingredients together and refrigerate it. Later, drink it with or without ice as per your preference.

Ice tea with coconut water

To make this drink, take one cup of green tea, 1 tbsp honey, half tsp rock salt, one cup of coconut water. First, mix the liquids together and then honey and rock salt to it and enjoy the drink.

Banana smoothie

Banana and coconut water, both are a great source of potassium. So, utilise them to make yourself energised. Add half banana to one cup of coconut water, half cup orange or mosambi juice and half cup curd. Blend them all together to get a smooth consistency and drink it.

Apple energy drink with spinach and pineapple

Mix one cup of spinach, one cup of pineapple pieces, one cup of apple pieces and 3 tsp lemon together and blend them properly. And voila! Your drink is ready.

Coconut and watermelon drink

Mix one cup of coconut water with one cup of watermelon chunks, 3 tsp lemon juice, 2 tsp honey and salt as per taste. Blend them well all together and drink.

Credits :food.ndtv

