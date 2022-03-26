Exciting Korean summer cooler recipes that you simply must try

The winters are officially over and while some parts of the country welcome spring, others have skipped ahead to bask in the summer heat. If the temperatures have been soaring in your region, then it’s time to cool off with seasonal fruit and summer coolers. It appears Korea has some fabulous non-alcoholic beverages and enjoyable punches that also aid digestion. Right from SuJeongGwa the brewed Cinnamon Punch to Sikhye or Korean sweet rice drink, read on to discover traditional Korean recipes you can concoct at home. Here are some fruity summer coolers that you simply must try.

Galaxy Lemonade or a Color change Slushie

While the conventional lemonade is an unbeatable classic, the Galaxy Lemonade or colour change slushie comes close to dethroning the classic. It is a colour layered drink laced with tropical fruit flavours for an added twist. Not only will this cool you in the summers, but it is an excellent drink to serve guests at a party. You can even lace it with liquor to make a delicious cocktail.

Subak Hwachae or Korean Watermelon Punch

For the uninitiated, a Hwachae is traditionally a Korean fruit punch. It is a non-alcoholic drink sipped on when the weather gets warm and can be made with seasonal fruit. Spiked with edible flower petals that are honey laced, the drink is hugely popular in Korea. While some use condensed milk, others opt for honey or berry juice for lending it sweetness. These days, in South Korea people add soda or other carbonated drinks to the punch for a fizzy twist.

Sujeonggwa or Korean cinnamon punch

If you’d like to savour another drink native to Korea, then Sujeonggwa is for you. A conventional Korean cinnamon punch, it has a reddish-brown hue as it is liberally laced with Dried persimmons and ginger. Some use pine nuts as a garnished for the drink that is slowly brewed by boiling cinnamon with ginger.

Sikhye or Korean Rice Punch

Yet another Korean delight is Sikhye or Sweet Rice Punch. This is an age-old recipe for the traditional drink that is ideally sipped after the meal is completed. This is a dessert substitute for when the sun makes the region swelteringly hot.

