Exciting markets and night bazaars in Thailand for shopping and delicious street food

The once thriving tourism scene in Thailand has seen a dip post Covid-19, for a lot of the bustling night markets and street bazaars are still functioning at limited capacity even 2 years later. While popular markets Neon market and Patpong market have permanently closed, you’re probably looking for places to head to on your next trip to Bangkok or Pattaya. Well, we’ve got you covered, so take a look at some of the places you can visit for shopping and tasting the best street food in all of Thailand.

Chiang Mai Night Bazaar

Chiang Mai Night Bazaar is also referred to as Wualai Walking Street and you can find it as soon as you head to Wualai Road in Chiang Mai. While most of the places are ideal for day tourism, this one allows you to have fun even after the sun sets. This night market as usually in full swing every Saturday after 4:00 p.m. you can get your hands on a lot of accessories, trinkets, footwear and also some delicious food as the street food at this market is superlative. Be sure to try the freshly grilled kebabs, fried shrimp, deep fried prawn and cuts of poultry meat.

The Damnoen Saduak Floating Market

This is a one-of-a-kind experience you may have in Thailand for the vendors flitter across the canal in boats. What makes this Floating Market extra special is that there are a lot of fruit sellers who are offering you their wares along with meat vendors who whip up instant dishes and serve you while you are in a boat yourself or sitting by the side of the canal. Making your way along the narrow canal, while you sip on coconut water or haggle the prices of footwear or clothes at tiny shops along the way can be a fun experience. It can also give you some stunning pictures.

Pattaya Night Bazaar

This market now functions with limited timings between 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Although there are hundreds of stalls for clothing, you might find a lot of rip offs of popular brands sold at competitive prices. You can also get a steal deal on luggage, jewelry and souvenirs making it a must visit when you are in Pattaya.

