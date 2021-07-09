EXCLUSIVE: 2 easy to make Vegetarian iconic dishes for a scrumptious meal at home
Mastering the art of preparing good food isn't as complicated as it seems. To help you out in whipping up some delicious vegetarian meals perfect to indulge in this weekend.
Cheesy Spinach Kofta Curry
Ingredients:
For Koftas:
1 cup spinach chopped finely
½ cup grated cottage cheese
½ mashed boiled potato
1 ½ tsp garlic paste
2 green chillies chopped
½ tsp cumin powder
2 tbsp bread crumb
2 tbsp cornflour
Salt to taste
6-8 crushed black peppercorn
Oil for frying
For Curry Paste:
30 gm Butter
50 gms onion chopped
1 small piece of ginger chopped
8-9 garlic cloves chopped roughly
12-15 cashew nuts
150 gm tomato chopped
½ tsp Turmeric powder
5-6 Kashmiri chilli deseeded
1 tsp coriander seeds
1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
1 tsp cumin seeds
For making curry:
15 ml oil
150 ml vegetable stock
50 gm chopped onions
50 gm processed cheese
2 tbsp fresh cream
Salt to taste
Method:
- In a mixing bowl, combine all the kofta ingredients. Adjust seasoning and make small round balls and fry in hot oil till crispy and well cooked. Keep aside.
- For making curry paste, heat butter in a pan and sauté chopped onions for 2 minutes till soft. Now add ginger, garlic, cashews, red chillies, coriander seeds & cumin seeds. Cook for 2-3 minutes.
- Then add tomatoes, turmeric powder and chopped coriander leaves and cook till tomatoes are soft. Remove from flame and let it cool. Then grind into a smooth paste. Keep aside
- For making gravy, Heat oil in a pan and sauté onions till light brown in colour. Now add prepared curry paste and vegetable stock and cook on medium flame till the fat starts to separate.
- Then add grated cheese, fresh cream and salt as per your taste. Let it simmer for 2 minutes till cheese melts. Now at the end, add fried spinach koftas and mix well. Adjust consistency and remove from the flame.
- Serve hot garnished with chopped coriander leaves and grated cheese.
Stir Fried Peri Peri Cottage Cheese and Lotus Stem
Ingredients:
100 gm thinly sliced lotus stem
150 gm cubes of soft malai paneer
100 gm diced mixed bell peppers
½ small onion chopped
2 tbsp garlic chopped
1 ½ tsp chopped ginger
1 tsp chopped celery
30 gm butter
1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
1 tbsp chopped spring onion greens
Salt to taste
1 tsp peri peri seasoning
1 tbsp light soya sauce
1 tsp red wine vinegar
1 tsp corn flour mixed in 30 ml water
1 tbsp fried cashew nuts
Method:
- Heat 15 gm butter In a non-stick pan and shallow fry slices of lotus stem till crispy and light brown on both the sides. Remove and keep aside.
- Now in a wok heat remaining butter and add chopped onions, ginger, garlic, celery and cook for 2 minutes on high flame.
- Then add diced bell peppers, sauté for a minute and add light soya sauce & red wine vinegar along with coriander leaves and cook for one more minute.
- Now add fried lotus stem, diced cottage cheese, peri peri seasoning and stir fry for 2 minutes. Add corn flour mixed in water and chopped spring onion greens and cook till vegetables are nicely coated with sauce.
- Remove from flame and serve hot garnished with fried cashew nuts and little finely chopped spring onions.
