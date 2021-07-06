EXCLUSIVE: 2 Simple, healthy & quick recipes to binge on this monsoon season

Read on to know how to make the perfect roadside Bhutta and Amaranth Malpua in your home to feast on this monsoon!

When it comes to monsoon, what is the first word that comes to your mind? Chai pakora! Because, why not? Who does not want to enjoy the rains with hot masala chai and some crispy snacks? But that should also not go for a toss on our health, so how can we make our monsoon meal a pleasant meal and also favourable to our health? Here we present before you, a healthy and super delicious tea and snack combination that you can enjoy sipping and munching on, during such great weather.

Corn on the cob (Indian masala twist)

Bhutta is what we generally call it. We find it easily in the rainy season on the roadside where the vendors have hot burning coal and they are making bhuttas with that unique barbeque flavour that comes from charcoal and fire. We generally get it with lemon and masala dressing but in this recipe, we are going to add some ‘khatta-meetha’ flavour to the bhutta which depicts the flavours of our country.

Benefits:

High fibre content that aids with digestion

Rich in some essential minerals like iron, zinc, magnesium, manganese, potassium and copper

Rich in several B vitamins like B3, B5, B6 and B9

Good for:

Constipation

Gluten intolerance

Poor eye health

Inflammation in the digestive tract

Be careful:

If you are diabetic

Obese

Ingredients:

Sweet corn

Tamarind - 200 gms block of pulp

Cumin powder - 1tsp

Jaggery- 1tbsp (more or less, as per requirement)

Chaat Masala- 1tsp

Powdered dry red chilis- ½ tsp (or as per taste)

Rock salt- as per taste

Water- 1 ½ cups (more, if required)

Method:

For the sauce-

Put about 200 gms piece of tamarind in a saucepan and add water.

Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes by stirring occasionally, and then allow to cool for about 5 minutes more.

Now, pour it through a fine sieve.

Pour the liquid tamarind into the pan and add the rest of the ingredients, one by one.

Simmer for about 3 minutes and stir occasionally, until it becomes smooth.

Boil the sweetcorn or simply cook it over burning coal, which will add a distinctive flavour to the butter.

Pour the required amount of sauce over the cooked sweetcorn and serve hot with your favourite masala chai.

Amaranth Malpua

Amaranth is an extremely nutritious grain that is not only rich in protein and fibre but is also gluten-free. The minerals present in amaranth are iron, phosphorus, selenium, copper, magnesium, potassium and manganese. Amaranth is rich in antioxidants and is anti-inflammatory.

When we use jaggery instead of sugar, we are just cutting down on the empty calories that sugar provides. Why jaggery? Because it's rich in various minerals like iron, magnesium, potassium and manganese. It also helps with digestion and improves immunity, but it should be consumed in moderation because it's still high in sugars.

Benefits:

Helps the body to produce blood

Improved bone health

Helps in muscle contraction

Helps in DNA synthesis

Controls blood pressure

Protection against diseases

Prevents inflammation

Good for:

Hypertension

Anaemic

Brain functioning

Inflammation

Low immunity

Poor digestion

Be careful:

If you are diabetic

If you are obese

If you have compromised heart health

Recipe

Ingredients:

Amaranth flour- 1 cup

Cardamom powder- 1tsp

Organic cow milk- 1 cup

Fresh cream- 1 tablespoon

Jaggery- as per taste

Saffron strands- 15-20

Ghee- for frying

Chopped nuts (Almonds/pistachios/cashews)- for garnishing

Method-

Melt the jaggery in a pan by adding water, on medium flame.

Now, add saffron strands into the melted jaggery, then add cardamom powder and mix well.

To prepare the batter, mix amaranth flour and cardamom powder in a bowl.

Now, gradually add milk and cream to the dry mixture to avoid the formation of any lumps.

Add water according to the required consistency and stir well.

Next, add the ghee into a wok and let it heat up and then put a ladle full of batter into the hot ghee and let it fry until the sides turn golden.

Flip the side when the colour becomes golden brown and fry.

When done, take the malpua out and place it on absorbent paper. Put the malpuas on a serving plate and drizzle some melted jaggery over them. Serve hot with your favourite masala chai.

For kids- Add mashed bananas to the batter for flavour and additional nutritional benefits.

About the author: Lavleen Kaur, a renowned Dietitian and Co-founder of Diet Insight, a nutrition and wellness clinic

ALSO READ: Nasi Goreng: Follow this quick and simple recipe to make this dish at home

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×