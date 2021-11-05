EXCLUSIVE: 3 Delicious DIY Diwali sweets for your pets

The 5-day long Diwali festivities are perfect for everyone to go overboard with sweets! But while you gobble up laddoos, barfis and pedas, you can’t ignore those puppy eyes looking at you from under the dinner table. Now we know it’s difficult to resist but human sweets are unhealthy for your pets. And they should definitely be miles away from it.

But if not laddoos, then what? So grab an opportunity to serve your pets with some exclusive, homemade healthy food recipes.

Here are 3 delicious DIY Diwali sweet recipes made just for your pets.

1. Festive fruit thaali for the puppy eyes

If there’s anything sweeter than your love for pets, it has to be fruits. High on fibre and a natural source of sugar, a fruit thaali is just the right treat for your pets. Here’s how you can make it.

What do you need?

1 apple (deseeded) - 100 gm

1 peeled banana - 100 gm

Healthy pet treats - 20 gm

Grounded flaxseeds - 1 to 2 gm

*Feeding quantity will depend on your pet’s body weight and health status.

Step 1

Wash the apples and deseed them. Cut them into small bite-sized pieces according to your pet’s convenience.

Step 2

Take some bananas, chop them into small pieces and arrange them in a pattern along with the apples.

Step 3

Now pick their favourite healthy treats and decorate their fruit thaali with it.

Step 4 - Last but not least, take some grounded flaxseeds and sprinkle it over for that extra nutritious kick!

2. Peanut butter oatmeal ladoos for the furry foodies

Nothing screams healthy like peanut butter and oatmeal for your pets. While peanut butter is loaded with proteins, it’s also a healthy dose of yumminess. But ensure that you only use xylitol, sugar and salt-free peanut butter that is safe for your pet. Also, note that some pets might be allergic to peanut butter and it’s always better to get them tested for such allergies beforehand. Oatmeal is a great option for pets with tummy issues and also keeps skin issues at bay and it’s super easy to make.

What do you need?

Oats - 15 gm

Xylitol and sugar-free peanut butter - 1 to 1 and a half tablespoon

Yogurt (unflavored) - 20 gm

Healthy treats - 20 gm

Step 1

Boil some oats in water and let it cool. Drain the excess water.

Step 2

Once it has cooled down, add a spoon of peanut butter to it and mix well.

Step 3

Add a spoon of yoghurt to the mix.

Step 4

Sprinkle the mixture with your pet’s favourite treat in a powdered form.

3. Diwali treat pyramid for the munchers

Diwali means good food for both you and your pets and what better than including everything healthy in the form of veggies! Here’s how you can make a Diwali treat pyramid for your pets.

What do you need?

Carrot - 10 gm

Beetroot - 10 gm

Yogurt (unflavored) - 20 gm

Boiled rice - 20 gm

Pumpkin puree (deseeded) -10 gm

Healthy treats - 20 gm

Step 1

Thoroughly clean carrot and beetroot, grate them to your desired quantity. Add some unflavored yoghurt and mix well.

Step 2

Now add boiled rice to the mix to thicken the consistency.

Step 3

Add pumpkin puree and blend it well. Once done, make small pyramid-shaped structures and place them on a clean plate.

Step 4

Garnish this dish with your pet’s favourite biscuits or treats!

Don’t shy away from experimenting with other healthy and pet safe foods. Mix and match according to your pet’s taste buds because they are royalty and they deserve to be treated like one!

Remember, do not fall for those puppy eyes, while the mithai is definitely tempting, your pet’s health should always be the priority.

About the author: Dr Kalpana Pawar, ‘Animal Nutritionist’ with Wiggles

Also Read: Diwali 2021: Check out this quick recipe to make Shahi Tukda at home