EXCLUSIVE: 3 EASY cocktail recipes that will keep you cool in the blazing heat
Sure hard liquor has its own place and audience. But everybody loves a mean cocktail. Cocktails are not only refreshing but also have a way of giving one the right kind of buzz with additional flavours and sweetness. Looking for the perfect cocktail recipe to whip up? We have three!
Ginger Fizz Ice Tea
Ingredients:
- 450ml brewed tea of your choice
- 100ml ginger syrup
- Ginger ale for top-up
Recipe:
- Make the ginger syrup: In a small pot, bring 100gm sugar and 120ml water to a boil. Remove from heat and add fresh ginger; steep for about 7 minutes. Strain syrup and discard ginger. Allow syrup to cool completely, about 10 minutes.
- In a pitcher, combine syrup and tea. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 hours or up to 2 days.
- Fill tall glasses with ice cubes. Fill half the glass with ginger tea to each, then top with ginger ale.
- Serve with a candied ginger slice on the rim, if desired.
Bloody refreshing Mary
Ingredients:
- 2dashes of Tabasco
- 2dashes of Worcestershire
- Pinch of salt
- Pinch of black pepper
- Pinch of red paprika
- 15ml lemon juice
- 45ml tomato juice
- 5-6 ice cubes
- Top up with beer of your choice
- Garnish - mint leaves
- For rim: salt, chili and red paprika mixed together
Recipe:
Take a glass and rim it with salt and chilli and red paprika, add all the ingredients and mix well, top it up with beer of your choice
Kiwi Martini
Ingredients:
- 1 kiwi
- 15ml lemon juice
- 20ml simple syrup
- 45ml vodka
- 5-6 Ice cubes
Recipe:
- Throw everything in the cocktail shaker and shake well for 2-3 minutes
- Serve in the glass of your choice garnish with a sliced kiwi
Recipes by: Chef Suvir Saran
