EXCLUSIVE: 3 EASY cocktail recipes that will keep you cool in the blazing heat

Sure hard liquor has its own place and audience. But everybody loves a mean cocktail. Cocktails are not only refreshing but also have a way of giving one the right kind of buzz with additional flavours and sweetness. Looking for the perfect cocktail recipe to whip up? We have three!

Ginger Fizz Ice Tea

Ingredients:

450ml brewed tea of your choice

100ml ginger syrup

Ginger ale for top-up

Recipe:

Make the ginger syrup: In a small pot, bring 100gm sugar and 120ml water to a boil. Remove from heat and add fresh ginger; steep for about 7 minutes. Strain syrup and discard ginger. Allow syrup to cool completely, about 10 minutes.

In a pitcher, combine syrup and tea. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 hours or up to 2 days.

Fill tall glasses with ice cubes. Fill half the glass with ginger tea to each, then top with ginger ale.

Serve with a candied ginger slice on the rim, if desired.

Bloody refreshing Mary

Ingredients:

2dashes of Tabasco

2dashes of Worcestershire

Pinch of salt

Pinch of black pepper

Pinch of red paprika

15ml lemon juice

45ml tomato juice

5-6 ice cubes

Top up with beer of your choice

Garnish - mint leaves

For rim: salt, chili and red paprika mixed together

Recipe:

Take a glass and rim it with salt and chilli and red paprika, add all the ingredients and mix well, top it up with beer of your choice

Kiwi Martini

Ingredients:

1 kiwi

15ml lemon juice

20ml simple syrup

45ml vodka

5-6 Ice cubes

Recipe:

Throw everything in the cocktail shaker and shake well for 2-3 minutes

Serve in the glass of your choice garnish with a sliced kiwi

Recipes by: Chef Suvir Saran

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 5 EASY tips to reduce your belly fat easily and get a flat stomach