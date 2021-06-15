EXCLUSIVE: 3 SIMPLE walnut based snacks to whip up within minutes at home

Don't know how to include healthy walnuts in your daily diet? We have you covered with these tasty recipes!

Walnuts are one of the healthiest things to include in your diet. They not only boost brain power but also increase immunity and are rich in nutrients required by the body. If you're not sure about how to include walnuts in your diet, we have you covered!



Sweetcorn, Mango & Walnut Salsa

Ingredients

2 corn on the cob

1 ripe mango, peeled and cut into 1cm dice

75g California walnuts, chopped

3 tablespoons chopped coriander

4 spring onions, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon garlic olive oil

Juice 1 lime

2 teaspoons dried bell pepper flakes

Preparations

1. Boil the corn for 5 minutes, drain and then griddle or fry for 10 minutes until slightly charred, allow to cool before cutting the corn off the cobs.

2. Mix the corn with the remaining ingredients and serve warm or chilled.

Moroccan Minced Walnut Flatbreads

Ingredients

100g California walnuts, plus extra to serve

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 teaspoon harissa paste

1 teaspoon honey

3 tablespoons chopped coriander

2 flatbreads

100g hummus

50g pomegranate seeds

Preparations

1. Finely chop the walnuts and place in a bowl, cover with lukewarm water for 20 minutes, drain well.

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the onion for 5 minutes, add the harissa and honey then add the walnuts and half the coriander and cook for a further 2 minutes.

3. Warm the flatbreads and spread with the hummus. Sprinkle over the walnut mixture and then the pomegranate seeds, extra chopped walnuts and the remaining coriander.

Walnut & Sweet Potato Miso Mash

Ingredients

500g sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into small chunks

2½ teaspoons white miso paste

1 tablespoon olive oil

75g California walnuts

2 tablespoons double cream

1 tablespoon chilli infused oil

1 teaspoon honey

Preparations

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.

2. Place the sweet potato on a baking tray. Mix 2 teaspoons miso paste with the olive oil and seasoning and toss into the sweet potato until evenly coated. Roast for 15 minutes then sprinkle over half the walnuts and roast for a further 10 minutes until tender.

3. Place in a food processor with the cream and blend until smooth.

4. Mix the remaining chopped walnuts and miso paste and blend in the chilli oil and honey, drizzle over the miso mash to serve.

About the author: Chef Neha Deepak Shah, California walnuts.

ALSO READ: Follow this simple recipe to make spicy and flavourful Panipuri at home

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×