EXCLUSIVE: 5 Fusion recipes you can easily turn into your SIGNATURE dish by Renu Dalal

Need one dish for people to identify you with for guests and parties? Renu Dalal, daughter of legendary chef Tara Dalal has you covered with 5 scrumptious fusion recipes.

You may not be a culinary expert, but having a signature dish does help. A signature dish is ideally something that you create in your own style, that you are known for and is associated with you. Now, imagine your signature dish being a fusion cuisine, one which combines different culinary traditions to create mouth-watering food.

Renu Dalal, taking forward her mother Tara Dalal's legacy shared 5 special fusion recipes that are unlike the usual treats that are perfect for you to binge on or even impress your friends and family.

There's no better time like right now to master these dishes for when you can impress large gatherings with your culinary skills again!

LASOONI PALAK

Ingredients :

For the spinach puree:

4 bundles of spinach

½ tsp chopped ginger

½ tsp chopped green chillies

Other ingredients:

3 tbsp chopped onions

2 tbsp oil

2 tbsp finely chopped garlic

2 tbsp grated garlic

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

½ tbsp chickpea flour

2 tbsp water

For the seasoning:

½ tbsp oil

½ tsp sesame seeds

½ chopped kashmiri chilli

Method:

Chop the spinach leaves and boil them in water for 10 minutes.

Remove from the vessel add the ginger and green chillies and blend in a mixer.

A spinach puree will be formed.

How to proceed:

In a vessel heat the oil, add the onions, garlic and saute for 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the turmeric powder, garam masala and saute for ½ minute.

Add the spinach puree, 2 tbsp of water and cook for ½ a minute.

Serve hot with naan or paratha.

VEGETABLE WRAPS

Ingredients:

6 tortilla rotis (can be purchased ready-made)

2 tbsp oil

6 tbsp pizza sauce

For the filling:

1 cup French beans boiled and chopped

1 cup boiled green peas

1 cup carrots, peeled, chopped and boiled

1 cup potatoes, boiled, peeled and chopped

2 tbsp oil

Salt and red chilli powder to taste.

Method:

For the filling:

In a vessel heat the oil, add the vegetables, salt and red chilli powder to taste.

Cook for 2 minutes till done.

For the wraps:

Spread 1 tbsp of pizza sauce over a tortilla roti.

Place the vegetable filling on one side of the tortilla roti.

Roll the tortilla roti and form a wrap.

In a tawa heat the oil and shallow fry the wraps for 5 minutes on all sides.

To serve:

Cut each wrap into 2 pieces and serve hot with pizza sauce.

Option :

Instead of tortilla rotis you can use homemade chappatis made from whole wheat or white flour.

KHAKHRA PIZZA

Ingredients:

4 khakhras

For the filling:

1 chopped red capsicum

1 chopped yellow capsicum

1 chopped tomato

1 tbsp chopped onion

½ tbsp olive oil

3⁄4 tsp oregano

½ tsp chilli flakes

Salt to taste

For baking:

8 tbsp grated cheese

Method:

For tomato and capsicum filling:

Heat the olive oil in non-stick pan

Add the onions, oregano and stir fry for ½ minute

Add the tomato, red and yellow capsicum, stir fry for 2 minutes

Add the chilli flakes and salt

How to proceed:

Place the filling on the Khakhras, top with grated cheese and bake in a preheated oven at 350 F (176 C) for 3 minutes.

Cut the khakra into slices using a pizza cutter.

Serve Hot

BAKED BABY POTATOES STUFFED WITH YELLOW CORN AND CHEESE

Ingredients:

For the potatoes:

12 baby potatoes

Salt to taste

2 tbsp olive oil

For baking:

2 tbsp grated cheese

For serve:

Tabasco sauce

For the corn mixture:

½ cup white sauce

½ cup boiled yellow corn

1 tbsp chopped onions

½tbspbutter

½tsp oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

For the potatoes:

Preheat an oven to 350°F (176°C)

Cut the baby potatoes into half. Apply olive oil and salt on the potatoes and bake in an oven for 9 to 11 minutes till the potatoes are done

Remove and allow them to cool

Once they have cooled, scoop out the centre of each potato

For the corn mixture:

Heat the butter in a vessel. Add the onions, oregano and sauté for ½ minute

Add the white sauce, yellow corn, salt and pepper, cook for 1 minute

How to proceed:

Place the potatoes on a baking tray, put some of the corn mixture in the centre of each potato. Sprinkle some cheese on top and bake in a preheated oven for 3 minutes at 350°F (176°C)

To serve:

Garnish each potato with a drop of Tabasco sauce and serve immediately.

BAKED PEACH YOGURT

Ingredients

200 ml condensed milk

200 ml yoghurt

3 peaches

3 tbsp sugar

Method

For the peaches

Peel the peaches and chop into small pieces

Boil them in little water with 2 tbsp of sugar

When the peaches are cooked allow to cool

For the yoghurt mixture

Mix the condensed milk and yoghurt

How to proceed

Place the peaches at the bottom of an ovenproof glass bowl or individual ovenproof small glasses

Pour the yoghurt mixture over top of the peaches

Bake the mixture in a preheated oven at 300°F (149°C) for 5 minutes

Remove from the oven

To serve:

Refrigerate the glass bowls or small glasses for 2 to 3 hours.

Garnish with chopped peaches before serving.

Options

You can use tinned peaches if peaches are not in season. Remove the peaches from the tin and chop into small pieces

Strawberries can be used instead of peaches.

You can add extra yoghurt (100 ml) to reduce the sweetness if you like

About the author: Renu Dalal, daughter of the late legendary chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal is the author of the books Simple and Delicious Vegetarian Recipes and Modern Vegetarian Recipes.

