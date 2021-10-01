EXCLUSIVE: 5 ways coffee lovers can celebrate world coffee day at home

October is all about celebrating coffee and 1st October is marked as official International Coffee Day. There are coffee events taking place all across the world and here are 5 ways to celebrate this World Coffee Day being at home.

Gifting yourself a new coffee equipment

Create your own coffee corner at home as we all are mostly working from home and spending more time at home. If you brew coffee regularly with French press then consider buying yourself a mocha pot or pour-over. Try some new brewing methods with new brewing equipment for this special day.

Try a new coffee blend

There are hundreds of choices when it comes to choosing a good coffee blend. If your regular blend is a dark roast with Robusta which is something full-bodied and strong, perfect for your milk coffee. Try medium-light roast 100% Arabica the wine-like, fruity, floral exotic flavours for pour-over and enjoy it black.

Its time to show your coffee skill

Call your friends and colleagues and make some coffee over conversations. As we all are avoiding gathering at café my suggestion will be inviting friends and colleagues over coffee at home. Showcase your coffee collections, try new brewing techniques and discuss more everyone brewing experience. It’s very popular in Swedish culture called Fika to call friends and colleagues to share a cup of coffee and to have nonstop conversation and discussion.

Attend a coffee workshop

There are many events and workshops happening by Coffee professionals about roasting, coffee cupping or just sharing some interesting recipes. If you really fixed being at home try attending some online sessions or walk into the nearest café or hotel for attending a session by experts. It’s a fun way to get to know more about the coffee same time you can get to connect with experts in the industry.

Try making this special recipe

Of course, you love coffee and want something a little more nutritious, then you should try this coffee smoothie with cold brew.

Ingredients

150ml cold brew

Bowl of soaked oats

6-8 Cashews nuts ( soak it overnight)

60ml milk

2 dates

3-4 Ice cubes

Topping Ideas:

Chopped cashews

Sliced Banana

Directions

Put ingredients in a blender: the frozen banana, cold-brew coffee, soaked cashews and oats, dates, milk ice.

Run the blender at medium speed for around two minutes so that ice gets crushed and you get smooth.

When it's smooth, pour into a glass, you can add a topping of your choice.

Dates make it sweet, still, if you want sweeter can add two teaspoons of brown sugar.

Celebrate this day with your favourite coffee blend, recipes and keep trying some new brewing methods, happy international coffee day.

About the author: Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021: 3 Warning signs of breast cancer by an expert