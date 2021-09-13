EXCLUSIVE: 6 cancer causing foods that you should stop eating right now

While tobacco, cigarettes, and alcohol consumption is known to be a road to cancer, several people fall prey to the disease, despite not coming in contact with any of these. Why, do you wonder? The answer is, there are several foods that we are guilty of having in our day-to-day lives that can increase the chances of developing cancer manifold.

Clean and green eating is a key to good health, immunity, and cellular regeneration. Conversely, some foods cause cellular degeneration and disintegration of the whole bodily system. “Rather than pin-pointing specific foods which can cause cancer, it is more about the ‘types’ of foods. So, going by that, excessive consumption of all processed/refined foods, preserved, colored foods, and meat might lead to cancer in the long term,” says Dr. Mickey Mehta, Global Leading Holistic Health Guru & Corporate Life Coach.

To add to it, microwaved food has also been shown to degenerate cells inside the body. Popping a pack of popcorn in the microwave is one of the easiest ways to prepare quick movie time snacks, but Mehta says, the popcorn bag releases a substance called PFOA that mixes with the corn while being microwaved. “PFOA has been linked with cancer of pancreas, kidney, liver and bladder,” he points out.

Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition, emphasizes the fact that carcinogens are substances that directly contribute to the risk of cancer development. “Contrary to popular belief, it is not just environmental factors that cause cancer - there are also certain foods that are likely to exacerbate the risk of the disease,” says Puri.

Since September is Childhood, Uterine, Ovarian, Prostate, and Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, here is a list of foods that are the top culprits in increasing the chances of cancer, according to experts.

1. Potato Chips/French Fries

These are bountiful of salt, unhealthy fats, as well as in a chemical called acrylamide, which results from cooking at extreme temperatures. “Acrylamide raises the chances of boosting cancerous cells in the body,” says Mehta.

2. Canned Food

The cans have a coating of a hazardous chemical called BPA, which disrupts hormones and is linked with cancer. This chemical seeps into the canned food, making it dangerous.

3. Aerated Drinks

All cold drinks contain tons of sugar, which promotes the likelihood of cancerous cells. “Besides, the artificial chemicals and colorings used in such soda drinks further add to the risk of cancer,” explains Mehta.

4. White Flour

When flour is processed, chlorine gas is used to whiten the flour, which promotes cancerous cells. “Moreover, such refined flour has a high glycemic index, which shoots up the blood glucose and insulin levels,” opines Mehta.

5. Red and processed meat

Red meat includes beef, veal, pork, lamb, and goat. Processed meat is classified as meat that has been salted, cured, fermented, smoked, or undergone any other process to enhance its flavour or improve its shelf life. These include hot dogs, burgers, luncheon meats, ham and bacon and so on. “The risk of cancer, particularly colorectal cancer, gets high with the consumption of red and processed meats, as they contain mutagens and carcinogens. Mutagens change genetic information by altering DNA, and carcinogens are known as cancer-causing agents,” explains Puri.

6. Sugar and bakery products

Foods with a high glycemic index can elevate cancer risk and should be consumed in moderation. The glycemic index of a food is defined as the rate at which blood sugar level rises after consuming carbohydrate-rich food. Foods such as soda, candy, soft drinks, bakery products, confectionery items, fruit juices, and white bread have a high glycemic index. “One should eliminate these from the diet because cancer cells use sugar as their primary fuel,” advises Puri.

