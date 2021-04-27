EXCLUSIVE: Easy mocktails that will keep you cool this Summer and you can whip up at home
Summer is here and in full swing. While we're stuck at home, every day looking the same, one thing we often forget, is to stay hydrated. Anything cold isn't a good idea right now due to the Covid crisis in the country, but drinking normal water can get boring.
That's why we've got some exclusive, interesting ways to whip up some fun summer mocktails at home. These will not only keep you hydrated and energetic but also taste absolutely delightful!
Cucumber sparkle: Cucumber chunks, lime and honey charged with sparkling water
Ingredients:
Cucumber chunks
Lime
Honey
Sparkling water
Method:
Add Cucumber chunks and honey syrup to the bottom of a mocktail shaker. Add the lime juice and shake with ice vigorously. Top with sparkling water and stir.
Orange basil lemonade: Orangeade with mild flavours of basil and lime
Ingredients:
Orange chucks
lime
Fresh basil leaves
Sparkling water
Method:
Gently muddle orange chunks, lime in the bottom of a Mocktail shaker. Add fresh basil leaves and shake with ice vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain through a mesh strainer into a mason jar of fresh ice. Top with sparkling water and stir to incorporate.
Infinity: Mint and lime refreshed with ginger ale
Ingredients:
Ginger
Mint leaves
lime
Blue Curacao
Ginger ale
Method:
Lightly muddle ginger and mint leaves. Add all ingredients and ice in a shaker. Shake and serve.
Recipe courtesy: Ananth Shanmugasundaram, Executive Chef, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa - Panaji
ALSO READ: Make Maharashtrian Amti at home with this quick and simple recipe