EXCLUSIVE: Easy mocktails that will keep you cool this Summer and you can whip up at home

Stay cool this summer with these simple mocktails that are not only tasty but will keep you hydrated as well!

Summer is here and in full swing. While we're stuck at home, every day looking the same, one thing we often forget, is to stay hydrated. Anything cold isn't a good idea right now due to the Covid crisis in the country, but drinking normal water can get boring.

That's why we've got some exclusive, interesting ways to whip up some fun summer mocktails at home. These will not only keep you hydrated and energetic but also taste absolutely delightful!

Cucumber sparkle: Cucumber chunks, lime and honey charged with sparkling water

Ingredients:

Cucumber chunks

Lime

Honey

Sparkling water

Method:

Add Cucumber chunks and honey syrup to the bottom of a mocktail shaker. Add the lime juice and shake with ice vigorously. Top with sparkling water and stir.

Orange basil lemonade: Orangeade with mild flavours of basil and lime

Ingredients:

Orange chucks

lime

Fresh basil leaves

Sparkling water

Method:

Gently muddle orange chunks, lime in the bottom of a Mocktail shaker. Add fresh basil leaves and shake with ice vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain through a mesh strainer into a mason jar of fresh ice. Top with sparkling water and stir to incorporate.

Infinity: Mint and lime refreshed with ginger ale

Ingredients:

Ginger

Mint leaves

lime

Blue Curacao

Ginger ale

Method:

Lightly muddle ginger and mint leaves. Add all ingredients and ice in a shaker. Shake and serve.

Recipe courtesy: Ananth Shanmugasundaram, Executive Chef, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa - Panaji

Credits :pexels

