EXCLUSIVE: Expert reveals 5 wonder foods to keep you energetic all day

If we happen to ask you what is the first thing that you have or want in the morning, the comment section will be flooded with tea and coffee as answers. It is our guilty pleasure. Because after all everybody wants a boost of energy first thing in the morning, and what better than a steaming cup of your favourite beverage.

However, many experts don’t recommend having hot beverages on an empty stomach, instead one should begin the day with a glass of water, followed by dry fruits, and after a gap hour, your chai and coffee can follow.

But even if you, for some reason, are unable to give up on that hot cup, you must still be on the lookout for foods that can keep you energetic throughout the day, especially when work from the office is resuming gradually.

To answer all your questions, Dietician Vibha Puri, Owner, Fitter Fad, lists a few foods that will help you be on the top of your energy all day.

Bananas

These are rich sources of potassium, vitamin B6 and complex carbohydrates. This feature makes bananas a rich source of energy. “Consuming 2-3 bananas per day and on the run never causes fatigue,” says Puri.

Brown Rice

Being an amazing source of fibre and vitamins, brown rice keeps you full for a long time and regulates blood sugar levels as it has low Glycemic index. This creates enough energy for a body to remain energetic.

Fatty fish

These are a rich source of omega fatty acids. Salmon and tuna fit the best in it. These are rich in vitamin B12 also which works with folic acid to regulate red blood cells and makes iron to work better. “Better red blood cells means better energy and less fatigue,” Puri tells you.

Eggs

These are considered as fuel for the entire day. Egg whites are rich in protein that keeps you strong and active throughout the day. “Eggs contain an amino acid called leucine in abundance which helps in fat breakdown to produce constant energy,” opines Puri.

Nuts

These dried fruits as commonly known are amazing sources of carbohydrates, fiber and omega 3 fatty acids. Walnuts, cashews and almonds are amongst the most common ones. They're involved in boosting energy levels and keep one going tirelessly throughout the day. “These nuts when consumed with any dairy product inflates the energy levels keeping one full for the day,” explains Puri.