EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor claims she cooks THIS dish very well and you will be surprised how easy it is to make

In the past couple of years, we have seen a huge inflow of debutantes. Cinema is flourishing and is literally going through a major revolution. Audiences are loving content-oriented films and are more open towards freshers. Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, to name a few, are prominent newcomers who've made a mark in the industry with their acting skills. Janhvi Kapoor has to be one of the names who instantly became a national sensation, courtesy her poised and warm nature, impeccable fashion sense and her fitness.

The Dhadak star recently met with Pinkvilla and revealed a lot about her eating habits, lifestyle and fitness. Since she is both a Punjabi and Tamilian, we asked her if she is foodie and if she can eat almost anything and get away with it. Kapoor replied saying, "I think so because I was trying to put on weight for my film and I kept eating but I wasn't gaining any weight. So now, I literally eat like a beast, but I get paranoid so I workout extra." Its is common knowledge that Janhvi is a fitness freak who never compromises on her workout. Also, the actress revealed that as soon as she wakes up she makes sure that she has a spoonful of ghee for her health.

Celebrities lead an extremely healthy life and while we assume that they eat only English breakfasts, this remains far from true. Revealing what she eats throughout the day, Janhvi said that her breakfast is always parathas with dahi. Her lunch is wholesome which consists of parathas with either paneer makhani, dal makhani, bhindi, gujarati dal or palak paneer. Talking about her dinner, Janhvi told us that she likes to have red rice biryani. The leggy lass also told us how she has recently turned vegetarian.

There can be no one who doesn't like to indulge in some good guilty pleasure food. Janhvi said that she absolutely loves to eat chocolates and ice-creams. The stunner also revealed that she makes delicious nachos with cheese. So whenever she's travelling abroad she buys a lot of nachos and then tops it with all the ingredients and microwaves it. Yum and easy, isn't it? She also revealed how her body just cannot digest gluten at all.

Well, Janhvi Kapoor surely is gifted with a great body and she makes sure that she works towards keeping it healthy and fit. Were any of her tips helpful to you? Comment below and let us know.

