EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan says, “Saif is a great cook & loves to cook pasta & roast chicken”

Pinkvilla recently met with Kareena Kapoor Khan who revealed everything that she eats in a day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the epitome of grace, beauty and talent. The stunner entered the industry about twenty year ago and since then there has been no looking back. The diva apart from being a powerhouse of talent is also known for her impeccable fashion. Her transformation and weight loss post her pregnancy had become a major talk of the town. Just like wine, the Jab We Met actress is looking hotter and is getting better and fitter with age.

Pinkvilla has always given in to our audiences demands making them true. In one of our favourite most episodes we got Kareena Kapoor Khan on board who revealed everything that she eats in a day. Apart from spilling the beans, Kareena also let out secrets to her stunning and flawless skin and super fit body. We first started out by asking her if she is one of those blessed souls who can eat anything and get away with it. Kapoor Khan instantly replied, "No! I am a Punjabi, a Kapoor, a Pathan so clearly I cannot eat anything and get away with it. That just doesn't happen. '' It is adorable how she mentioned that she is a Pathan too as Kareena is married to Saif who is a Nawabi Pathan.

Needless to say, Kareena has flawless skin and we asked her if she does anything for her skin and health when she wakes up in the morning. The stunner revealed that as soon as she wakes up she has a glass of hot water with some lime. Letting out another secret, the mother of one told us that she absolutely loves Indian breakfast. "I like Poha, Upma. Sometimes of course I do eggs."

An absolute sucker for home cooked food Bebo told us how her lunch consists of Dal, Sabzi, Roti, Dahi, simple 'ghar ka khaana'. She doesn't like ordering food from outside nor does she eat set food, she said. Giving out some juicy details, Kareena revealed how Saif is a great cook. Talking about what she eats for dinner, she said, "Well, dinner is also simple home cooked food. Unless, Saif is cooking. He likes to cook pasta, he likes to cook roast chicken. He’s quite a good chef actually. So unless he is cooking then it is simple ghar ka khaana for me, simple khichdi, maybe."

We all know that Kareena is a huge foodie and being a Kapoor it is an open secret. She also spoke about her cheat meals which is usually pizza, burgers and fries. Her guilty pleasure she said would be to eat a nice wholesome chocolate cake. Our mouth's are salivating already. Kareena also revealed how she likes to wind up her last meal by 8 pm in the evening which we think is a great habit to lead a healthy life.

We now know the secret to Kareena Kapoor Khan's eating habits. Everything she said is so easy to adapt and will make life so much simpler if we followed it. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

