EXCLUSIVE: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar spills the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s diet, foods to avoid & more

Nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar talks about how she hates all kinds of diets, how Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps herself fit and more.

Nutrition has become a very important part of our daily routine. Everyone around us is trying to be healthy. Whether you’re on a diet to lose weight or just eating right to stay fit, taking care of your health and staying fit is always on-trend. Which is why we spoke to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who has been a popular name in the industry for a while now.

In an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Pinkvilla, Rujuta spoke about how any kind of a diet is the worse thing you can do to your body. She says, ‘Diet is synonymous to deprivation.’ She further states that it not only deprives your body but also affects your digestion system and even your moods.

In our next segment, we also talk about how she’s the reason behind Kareena Kapoor Khan being her fit self even during her second pregnancy. Diwekar talks about how she’s working with Bebo since 2007. Talking about what she likes, Rujuta elaborates with, “She’s a stickler for a routine. She will exercise every day and is a big believer of ‘Ghar ka khaana.’” She then adds, “Saif also cooks so this is what helps them stay fit as a couple.”

Talking about foods that pregnant mothers should avoid, the nutritionist’s answer is, ‘anything that comes out of a packet is bad for you and the baby.’ As an added tip, she also talks about how a pregnant lady should never go without food for long hours. This can be a good remedy to get rid of morning sickness and other digestional problems.

