EXCLUSIVE: Passion for Papaya: Its health benefits & 2 recipes from an expert that will leave you refreshed

The papaya fruit, ripe and naturally sweet finds its way from a morning breakfast counter to a dessert platter as well, from the peel to the seeds to the pulp it’s a useful commodity overall with its composition being wow! Known for growing abundantly around us all year round and reaching us in the ripe form, this fruit is truly one of its kind.

It plates out to be a wonderful delight be it in the form of a juice of a smoothie concept or a simple fruit salad, or salsa the feel is so just amazing biting into it!

Health Benefits of Papaya:

A good source of vitamin C and vitamin A.

Beneficial for diabetics, great for the eyes.

Powerful immunity booster

Helps in weight loss management and is low in calories.

Full of anti-oxidants and offers a good value into our body

Protects against skin damage.

Contains soluble and insoluble fibre for the wellbeing of our digestive tract.

Is often considered suitable before, during and after pregnancy thanks to high vitamin C and folate content, essential nutrients that help promote baby’s growth and development;

Papaya is low in energy and fat, making them a great choice for weight loss diets!

It provides nearly three times as much fibre as 1/2 a cup of brown rice per serving.

Some tips on purchasing papaya:

To choose ripe papaya or papaw, lightly press underneath the stem and it will give to the pressure.

Papaya and papaw are fragile – a few dark spots or blemishes on the skin are normal and the fruit will still be of great quality, some of us even wrap it in paper and place it in a cool dry place to mature up soon!

Ripen papaya and papaw in the fruit bowl and then store in the fridge and enjoy within two days. To get the best taste, remove it from the fridge and let it sit for around 5 minutes before enjoying it!

To speed up the ripening process, you can also place it in a paper bag with a banana as well, try this tip too!

Papaya is packed with flavour and highly versatile, pairing well with coconut, passionfruit, seafood, salads, curries, chicken, lime, lemon, mango, pineapple, ginger, kiwi, banana and berries.

Papaya and its Culinary Uses:

a great ingredient to use for making salsa for Mexican dishes

goes well into a blender for a healthy shake or a smoothie

its puree freshly made can be easily used to make a nice dressing for salads

raw grated papaya however has been known to be a great meat tenderizer.

Add papaya cubes to a bowl of fruit salad and it just elevates the taste, aroma and flavour to level next.

Raw papaya has also been found used in Thai salads like Som Tom salad.

Papaya when almost ripe has also been steeped in a nice mild gravy as well.

The skin, seeds, pulp, flesh overall have also been considered to be good for skin and facial treatment as well.

For a peppery substitute, don’t toss the papaya seeds, grind them and use in place of pepper and add a dash of them into your marinades or stir-fries.

Poach papaya and cranberries in a syrup of lime juice, cinnamon, star anise, sugar and water for a citrusy dessert, top it with some freshly whipped caramel cream.

Whip up a spicy papaya/papaw salsa by combining it with red onion, coriander, lime juice and red chilli, perfect for a nice cool day!

Here are a couple of easy recipes for all our viewers to try and relish as well!

Recipe – 1: Healthy Papaya Salad

[ an interesting combination of papaya, apple and walnuts being dressed in an easy and light nutty dressing]

Ingredients:

For the body of the salad:

Ripe papaya- 2 cups, peeled and cut into medium cubes.

Apple- 1 no, green or red, cut into medium cubes

Walnuts- 8 to 10 nos. sliced.

For the base of the salad:

Iceberg or any varieties of lettuce leaves- 1 cup

For the dressing of the salad:

Olive oil- 1 tbsp.

Honey- 1 tbsp.

Ginger juice- 1 tsp

Honey- 2 tsp

Mint leaves- 8 to 10 nos.

Roasted crushed cumin - ½ tsp

Rock salt- 1 pinch

Salt and pepper to taste

For the garnish of the salad

Fresh herbs- 2 tsp

Microgreens- ¼ cup

Chia seeds-1/2 tsp



Method:

1. prepare all the ingredients for the salad.

2. in a mixing bowl, combine together the dressing ingredients, mix well.

3. add in the ingredients for the body as well and toss well.

4. assemble the lettuce leaves on a salad plate

5. place the salad in a small portion size

6. garnish appropriately and serve immediately.



Chef’s variations:

Try the same salad with pumpkin and mango combination, try adding some grapes

The dressing can be made by using fresh orange juice as well as papaya.

Try using a variety of nuts and seeds for enhancing the nutrition of the salad.

Boiled chicken cubes with ripe papaya cubes can also be a good option.

Recipe- 2: Easy Papaya Shake

A refreshing power-packed beverage to start your day with and feel revitalised and active]

Ingredients

Ripe papaya- 2 cups, peeled and cut into cubes

Carrot- 1 no, peeled and grated/cubed

Curd/yoghurt- 1 cup, plain not sweet

Honey- 2 tbsp.

Soy milk/ milk- 1 and a half cup

Coconut milk- ½ cup

Mint leaves- 5 to 6 for garnish

Cinnamon powder- 1 pinch for garnish.



Method:

1. prepare all the ingredients for the shake and keep them ready.

2. in a blender jar combine together all the ingredients cover and blend well to a smooth texture

3. pour the drink into a tall chilled glass and garnish and serve immediately.

Chef’s variations:

Try the same concept using papaya and mango pulp or juice with some chia seeds.

Combining together pear and papaya also would be great with some mint and sunflower seeds to top with.

Using a little peanut butter in the same drink also adds value and taste to the beverage.

About the author: Dr. Kaviraj Khialani- Celebrity Master Chef, is a Mumbai based Author, Writer, Healthy Eating - Lifestyle Specialist, Food Designer, Academician & Food & Beverage Consultant.

ALSO READ: Keeping up with Gen Z: 3 Home decor trends that every Gen Z swears by