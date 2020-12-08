EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Raina calls travelling with kids in new normal joyful experience as they explore Maldives

Ace Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Raina were seen enjoying a vacation in the tropical paradise of the Maldives with their kids lately. Here’s what Priyanka has to say about holidaying in the new normal.

Planning your next vacation destination? Well, marking off days on a calendar and planning a family trip follows a new-found approach today. Slowly but surely, life is limping back to normalcy. To travel short or long distances - airing on the side of caution is the new normal! Our recent family trip to Maldives was a joyful experience of making memories, letting go of our fears, exploring the untainted tropical beauty but not once letting our guards down.

Travelling is an enriching experience for kids. Because holidays can bring in infinite possibilities of hope and happiness. As parents, we had apprehensions whether it is safe to travel with kids right now and if we should move forward with travel plans. No denying the fact that all travel comes with certain risks during Covid times. But a detailed checklist worked well for us. It set the right notes to enjoy a family vacation in the pandemic times. Most importantly, we were mindful at all times and chose to travel with confidence. Comforting your family with positive things to look forward to, rich experiences they will gather, quality time you will spend together in a different setting, making for a perfect holiday are the first steps.

It begins by deciding on the destination. Near or far, whatever be the choice of your location, must be a reputed property maintaining the highest standards of safety and sanitization. We were clear that we were checking in to a child-friendly place that ensured restricted member access to maintain social distancing norms. A pre-check on the weather helped us plan perfect layers of clothing for our children. Before setting off on the trip, I also picked up expert advice on food and drinks during travel from our paediatrician. Regular medicines were kept handy. Additional masks and sanitizers certainly helped.

Once you reach your destination, do a quick mental check of the property. Assure yourselves of the safety standards before letting kids explore the place. It was Rio’s first ever trip and Gracia loves the beach. I personally felt that my kids bonded beautifully as they gained new experiences under the sun and sea. Their little hands and tiny feet explored the beautiful island till they were tired. As a bedtime routine, I gave them a warm wash and moisturized them before putting them off to sleep. Essentials like Maaté Body Wash and Baby Body butter keeps my children deeply hydrated as it calms their senses while they sleep and gets them ready for yet another fun-filled day. These are two things I always pack while we are on the move.

The new normal could make travel look like a daunting task. Time to expand your comfort zone. Put travel back in to your itinerary. There’s no love greater than the love for discovering new places.

- By Priyanka Raina

