For all who have been following Katrina Kaif on Instagram lately already know of her unending love for pancakes. Add to that red velvet cupcakes and Gajar ka Halwa! So anyone who wants to take their fitness ka pehla kadam, here’s Sanjeev Kapoor’s take on Katrina’s favorite indulgences that are totally worth diggin’ in!

RED VELVET CUPCAKES

Ingredients

1 cup butter

¾ cup Sugar-Free Green Powder

3 eggs

2 tsps vanilla essence

1 cup refined flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 tbsps beetroot puree

2 tbsps edible cochineal colour

½ cup cocoa powder

½ cup buttermilk

Frosting

1 cup cream Cheese

2 tbsps Sugar Free Green Powder

Method

Preheat oven at 180ºC.

Transfer cream cheese in a bowl and cream with the help of a hand blender.

Add Sugar-Free Green Powder and cream till the mixture is light and fluffy.

Break eggs one by one and mix till well incorporated. Add vanilla essence and mix well.

Sift refined flour and baking powder in the mixture. Add beetroot puree, cochineal colour. Sift cocoa powder and mix with light hands.

Add buttermilk and mix well.

Line the cupcake moulds with liners. Fill the batter in the cavities and tap the tray slightly.

Bake for 20-25 minutes. Allow to cool completely.

For frosting, transfer cream cheese to a bowl. Add Sugar Free and beat well till the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Fill the mixture in a piping bag fitted with a plain nozzle. Pipe on the cupcakes.

Break 1 cupcake and sprinkle crumbs on top of the cupcakes.

Serve.

