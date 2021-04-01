EXCLUSIVE: This SIMPLE and easy to make at home Rose lassi will cool you down this summer

To beat the sweltering heat, we got ace chef Renu Dalal to share a simple cooling drink that is perfect for when the temperatures soar.

To add some delighted flavours to increase happiness, Renu Dalal shared her new fusion drink – Rose Lassi, for your little home party, considering we are still fighting with the virus. During this time it is advisable to have a small gathering with something made at home drink and made with love.

While summers often make us lethargic and tired, spending too much time whipping something up that can be gone in practically seconds, seems like a task. Keeping it simple, here is a recipe that takes less than five - six minutes to make but also does the trick of keeping you cool, hydrated, fresh and rejuvenated on hot days.

This is very cooling and lovely to taste.

Preparation time: 5 minutes.

Cooking time: nil

Makes: 1 glass

Ingredients

1 cup curds

2 tbsp rose syrup

1 tbsp powdered sugar

¼ cup chilled water

To decorate:

Rose petals

Method:

1. Blend all the ingredients in the blender. Refrigerate.

2. Decorate with rose petals and serve chilled.

About the author: Renu Dalal, daughter of the late legendary chef and cookbook writer Tarla Dalal, who has authored two best-selling cookbooks - Simple and Delicious Vegetarian Recipes and Modern Vegetarian Recipes.

