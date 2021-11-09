EXCLUSIVE: A simple DIY Kesar Peda recipe perfect for those with a sweet tooth

If you're still not over the festivities and are missing out on the mithais, chocolates and more sweets, we have you covered. We got our hands on an exclusive recipe that is sure to satisfy all your sweet cravings and make for a delicious pick for a light dessert.

Pedas are one of the most popular and well-loved sweets in India. Add Kesar to it and you've got the most mouth-watering of all sweets. Kesar Peda is everyone’s favourite and great for festive seasons.

Preparation time 50 minutes

Cooking time : 5 minutes

Makes 10 to 12 pedas

Ingredients

I cup khoya

¼ tsp Strands of kesar

½ tbsp warm milk

1 ½ tbsp sugar

¼ tsp cardamom powder

¼ tsp kewra essence

To garnish

2 tbsp roasted almonds (sliced)

2 tbsp roasted pistas (sliced)

Method

Mix the kesar with the warm milk and keep it aside.

Heat the khoya with the sugar in a non-stick pan to make it soft.

Add the kesar milk, cardamom powder, kewra essence and stir till you get a smooth texture.

Remove from the gas and allow it to cool slightly.

When it is warm, make round shapes with your hands.

Place almonds/pistas on top for decoration.

Refrigerate for 1 hour.

Store in the refrigerator and eat at your convenience.

About the author: Renu Dalal is the daughter of the late legendary chef Tarla Dalal and has authored two cookbooks - Modern Vegetarian Recipes and Simple and Delicious Vegetarian Recipes.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2021: 5 Signature recipes to try on this occasion