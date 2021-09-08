EXCLUSIVE: Trio Healthy Salad Recipes that you can whip up easily to satisfy hunger cravings

Hunger cravings are a common scenario, especially when working from home. While it is easy to binge on unhealthy food because of innumerable excuses like lack of time, we have some exclusive, easy to whip up salads that will not only fill you up but are incredibly healthy as well.

Recipe- 1: Colors of Paradise

Ingredients

For the body of the salad:

For non-veg options- use boiled cubes of chicken/poached fish/ saute prawn’s/ luncheon meat/ sausages/salami/ boiled eggs.

For the veg options as below:

American corn- 1 cup- tinned/boiled

Spring onion- 2 no. sliced

Green cucumber- 1 no- cut into small cubes

Cherry tomatoes/red ripe tomatoes- 1 no cut into dices, remove the seeds.

Boiled chickpeas/kidney beans/ black eye beans- ½ cup

For the base- iceberg / lettuce of your choice- 1 cup

For the dressing:

Olive oil- 2 tbsp.

Lime juice- 2 tbsp.

Fresh mint leaves- 8 to 10 no torn

Mustard paste-1 tsp

Tomato sauce- 1 tbsp.

Rock salt/ pink salt/chaat masala- ½ tsp

Crushed black pepper- 1 tsp

Fresh herbs of your choice- 2 to 3 tbsp.

For the garnish:

Sesame seeds/ flax seeds/ pumpkin seeds/ chia seeds- 1 tbsp

Method:

1. Prepare all the ingredients for the salad.

2. Combine together the dressing into a jar or a mixing bowl and chill.

3.Toss together the body of the salad [ veg or non-veg] with the prepared dressing.

4. Place it on a bed of crispy lettuce leaves and top with seeds/garnishes of your choice.

Recipe -2: Healthy toss bowl

Ingredients

For the base of the salad

Assorted lettuce or cabbage of your choice- 1 cup

For the body of the salad

For non-veg options:

Boiled eggs/saute chicken liver/ chicken or pork sausages/ bacon/ salami/ chicken tikka/ reshmi kababs.

For the veg options.

Boiled cubed potatoes- 1 /2 cup

French beans- 10 to 12 no.- cut into half and blanched in water and keep in chilled water.

Shallots/ small onions- 2 to 3 no. sliced

Assorted capsicums- ½ cup cubes

Cherry tomatoes/red ripe tomatoes- ½ cup cut into cubes.

Green cucumber- 1 no cubes

For the garnish:

Feta cheese/ any cheese of your choice- ¼ cup crumbled/grated/cubes.

For the dressing:

Orange juice- ½ cup

Honey- 1 tbsp.

Chili flakes- ½ tsp

Mixed herbs- 1/ 2 tsp

Salt and pepper to taste

Sliced olives- 2 to 3 no

Olive oil- 2 tbsp.

Lime juice- 1 tsp

For the garnish of the salad:

Parsley/coriander leaves- 2 tbsp.

Method:

1. Prepare the ingredients for the salad.

2. Toss the dressing well on the side.

3. Mix up the ingredients for the body of the salad with the dressing.

4. Arrange on a bed of lettuce leaves and garnish with olives/herbs/cheese and serve.

Recipe 3: Hassle-free salad

Ingredients

For the non-veg options:

Roast sliced chicken/ roast lamb/mutton/ grilled prawns/ saute sausages/ double fried eggs.

For the base of the salad:

Assorted lettuce leaves- 1 cup

Boiled assorted beans of your choice- 1 cup

Boiled cubes of potatoes- 1 cup

Water chestnuts- ½ cup sliced- fresh or canned may also be used- optional.

Blanched cauliflower /broccoli florets- 1 cup

Green cucumber- 1 no cubes

Boiled French beans-1/2 cup

Fresh pineapple- ½ cup cubes- fresh or tin.

For the dressing:

Hung curd- 1 cup

Olive oil- 2 tbsp.

Salt and pepper to taste

Honey- 1 tsp

Roasted crushed peanuts- 2 tbsp.

Red/green chili sauce- 1 tbsp.

Roasted crushed cumin powder- ½ tsp

Cream cheese- 1 tbsp.

Tender coconut mala- ¼ cup

For the garnish

Sliced almonds/ pista/ raisins/ cashews- 2 tbsp.

Assorted fresh herbs for the garnish.

Method:

1. Prepare all the ingredients for the salad.

2. Toss together the dressing in a mixing bowl.

3. Combine together the body and the dressing in a bowl, check for seasoning.

4. Assemble the salad on a serving plate, garnish with nuts/toasted bread croutons/ grated cheese/olives.

About the author: Dr. Kaviraj Khialani, Celebrity Master Chef. Food- Health & Lifestyle Consultant.

