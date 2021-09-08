EXCLUSIVE: Trio Healthy Salad Recipes that you can whip up easily to satisfy hunger cravings
Hunger cravings are a common scenario, especially when working from home. While it is easy to binge on unhealthy food because of innumerable excuses like lack of time, we have some exclusive, easy to whip up salads that will not only fill you up but are incredibly healthy as well.
Recipe- 1: Colors of Paradise
Ingredients
For the body of the salad:
For non-veg options- use boiled cubes of chicken/poached fish/ saute prawn’s/ luncheon meat/ sausages/salami/ boiled eggs.
For the veg options as below:
American corn- 1 cup- tinned/boiled
Spring onion- 2 no. sliced
Green cucumber- 1 no- cut into small cubes
Cherry tomatoes/red ripe tomatoes- 1 no cut into dices, remove the seeds.
Boiled chickpeas/kidney beans/ black eye beans- ½ cup
For the base- iceberg / lettuce of your choice- 1 cup
For the dressing:
Olive oil- 2 tbsp.
Lime juice- 2 tbsp.
Fresh mint leaves- 8 to 10 no torn
Mustard paste-1 tsp
Tomato sauce- 1 tbsp.
Rock salt/ pink salt/chaat masala- ½ tsp
Crushed black pepper- 1 tsp
Fresh herbs of your choice- 2 to 3 tbsp.
For the garnish:
Sesame seeds/ flax seeds/ pumpkin seeds/ chia seeds- 1 tbsp
Method:
1. Prepare all the ingredients for the salad.
2. Combine together the dressing into a jar or a mixing bowl and chill.
3.Toss together the body of the salad [ veg or non-veg] with the prepared dressing.
4. Place it on a bed of crispy lettuce leaves and top with seeds/garnishes of your choice.
Recipe -2: Healthy toss bowl
Ingredients
For the base of the salad
Assorted lettuce or cabbage of your choice- 1 cup
For the body of the salad
For non-veg options:
Boiled eggs/saute chicken liver/ chicken or pork sausages/ bacon/ salami/ chicken tikka/ reshmi kababs.
For the veg options.
Boiled cubed potatoes- 1 /2 cup
French beans- 10 to 12 no.- cut into half and blanched in water and keep in chilled water.
Shallots/ small onions- 2 to 3 no. sliced
Assorted capsicums- ½ cup cubes
Cherry tomatoes/red ripe tomatoes- ½ cup cut into cubes.
Green cucumber- 1 no cubes
For the garnish:
Feta cheese/ any cheese of your choice- ¼ cup crumbled/grated/cubes.
For the dressing:
Orange juice- ½ cup
Honey- 1 tbsp.
Chili flakes- ½ tsp
Mixed herbs- 1/ 2 tsp
Salt and pepper to taste
Sliced olives- 2 to 3 no
Olive oil- 2 tbsp.
Lime juice- 1 tsp
For the garnish of the salad:
Parsley/coriander leaves- 2 tbsp.
Method:
1. Prepare the ingredients for the salad.
2. Toss the dressing well on the side.
3. Mix up the ingredients for the body of the salad with the dressing.
4. Arrange on a bed of lettuce leaves and garnish with olives/herbs/cheese and serve.
Recipe 3: Hassle-free salad
Ingredients
For the non-veg options:
Roast sliced chicken/ roast lamb/mutton/ grilled prawns/ saute sausages/ double fried eggs.
For the base of the salad:
Assorted lettuce leaves- 1 cup
Boiled assorted beans of your choice- 1 cup
Boiled cubes of potatoes- 1 cup
Water chestnuts- ½ cup sliced- fresh or canned may also be used- optional.
Blanched cauliflower /broccoli florets- 1 cup
Green cucumber- 1 no cubes
Boiled French beans-1/2 cup
Fresh pineapple- ½ cup cubes- fresh or tin.
For the dressing:
Hung curd- 1 cup
Olive oil- 2 tbsp.
Salt and pepper to taste
Honey- 1 tsp
Salt and pepper to taste
Roasted crushed peanuts- 2 tbsp.
Red/green chili sauce- 1 tbsp.
Roasted crushed cumin powder- ½ tsp
Cream cheese- 1 tbsp.
Tender coconut mala- ¼ cup
For the garnish
Sliced almonds/ pista/ raisins/ cashews- 2 tbsp.
Assorted fresh herbs for the garnish.
Method:
1. Prepare all the ingredients for the salad.
2. Toss together the dressing in a mixing bowl.
3. Combine together the body and the dressing in a bowl, check for seasoning.
4. Assemble the salad on a serving plate, garnish with nuts/toasted bread croutons/ grated cheese/olives.
About the author: Dr. Kaviraj Khialani, Celebrity Master Chef. Food- Health & Lifestyle Consultant.
