EXCLUSIVE: Try out these scrumptious recipes with walnuts this World Chocolate Day

Vegan Chocolate Tart with Walnut Date Crust by Chef Neha Deepak Shah

Ingredients

Crust:

2 cups walnuts

10 Medjool dates, pitted

2 tablespoons unsweetened cacao or cocoa powder

2 tablespoons water

Pinch of salt

Filling:

1 can full-fat coconut milk, stirred

2 ½ vegan chocolate chips

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Optional Toppings:

Fresh berries

Shaved dark chocolate

Crushed California walnuts

Flakey sea salt

Preparation

To prepare crust, line a 9-inch pie dish with 2 strips of parchment paper at opposite angles to help remove the tart from the pan.

Pulse walnuts in a food processor until chopped. Add dates and pulse until chopped. Add cocoa powder and pulse again to mix, then add water and salt and process until a sticky dough forms.

Firmly press onto the bottom and 1-inch up the side of the pie dish. (Wet hands work well.)

To prepare filling, heat coconut milk and chocolate in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat to melt chocolate. Add maple syrup and cook for several minutes more to thicken slightly; stir in vanilla.

Pour mixture into crust and refrigerate for at least 4 hours to firm into a pudding-like texture. Tart may also be served frozen.

Garnish as desired with berries, chocolate, walnuts, and sea salt.

Walnut & Mixed Fruit Chocolate Drops by Chef Neha Deepak Shah

Ingredients

100g milk chocolate

100g walnuts, chopped

50g dried mixed fruit

50g dried cranberries

50g white chocolate

Preparations

1. Melt the milk chocolate in a bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Reserve 2 tablespoons of walnuts and stir the remaining walnuts and dried fruit into the chocolate.

2. Spoon 12 tablespoons onto a tray lined with baking parchment, piling them up into a ball shape. Finely chop the reserved walnuts and sprinkle them over the chocolate drops. Chill until set.

3. Melt the white chocolate in the same way as the milk chocolate, and drizzle over the chocolate drops and chill again to set.

Cooks tip:

Try any combination of dried fruit or use dark chocolate instead.

White Chocolate Chip Walnut Pumpkin Cookies-Chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Ingredients

1 + ⅓ cup 1:1 gluten-free flour

1 egg

⅓ cup softened coconut oil

¾ cup coconut sugar or brown sugar

¾ cup walnuts, chopped

⅓ cup white chocolate chips

¼ cup pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ginger

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

Preparations:

1. Preheat your oven to 180°C.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg, sugar, coconut oil, vanilla, and pumpkin puree.

3. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, spices, salt and baking soda.

4. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet and mix until a dough forms.

5. Add in your chopped walnuts and white chocolate chips, and mix well.

6. Scoop 2 tablespoons worth onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, about 1” apart from one another.

7. Gently flatten the tops. Bake for 10-11 minutes.

8. Remove from oven and let cool for 10-15 minutes.

9. Keep stored in an air-tight container in a cool place, or refrigerate for 2 weeks.

10. this cooking can be stored for up to 3 months in the refrigerator.

Recipe courtesy: California walnuts

Credits :pexels

