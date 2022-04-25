Exotic birthday cakes for mums inspired by Karisma and Kareena Kapoor's cake for mom Babita

Mothers are often the ones who wipe our tears and bake us cakes on our birthdays all throughout childhood. So, it is fitting that you delight your mommy with a fabulous confection on her special day. Well, this is exactly what Bebo and Lolo did for their mother Babita on her 75th birthday. The actors and sisters celebrated Babita’s 75th with great gusto recently. They opted for a gorgeous white cake festooned with white rosettes and sprinkled with miniscule red and white decorative balls. The daughters had the cake mention, 'we love you, Happy Birthday'.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor hosted a divine lunch for their family friends and decorated the venue with white, silver and pink balloons. Well, if you’re planning to surprise your mother on her upcoming birthday, then we have some recipes to delicious confections inspired by Bebo and Lolo’s cake for their mama. Try your hand at these cakes and you may yet surprise your mom with your culinary skills!

Ocean Jelly Island cake

Should you tire of the same old cake flavors and desperately crave something new then the Ocean jelly cake is fitting. Essentially decorated as an island cake, the beauty of this confection can blow away even the most discerning of cake critics. If you are apprehensive about your baking prowess, simply opt for a store-bought sponge cake or chocolate cake and cut it into layers so you can design this fabulous Ocean themed cake for your mama.

No-Bake Eggless Strawberry Cheesecake

If you lack an oven, but wish to whip up a divine confection, then this recipe is for you. It involves an eggless version of a strawberry cheesecake. The best part is that you do not need to bake it. Ideal for the summers, this uses fresh strawberries, but you may swap it out with other berries that are in season or use a canned variety.

Coffee Caramel cake with White Coffee Cream

Coffee and caramel make a divine pairing and freshly ground beans add a fresh element to your confection that can be hard to mirror. So, use this recipe to create a fantastic coffee caramel cake with white coffee cream to delight your mom. The decorative element of this cake may seem a tad tricky but all you need to execute it is an Ivy leaf or a substitute that is non-toxic as well. As these leaves are used in oriental medicine they are a safe bet. Nevertheless, you must wash the leaf you choose in water and disinfect it prior to shaping the chocolate.

Moist Vanilla Cake with Sprinkles

In case your mother is a fan of simplicity, she may adore this stunning white vanilla cake. The core ingredients you need will include eggs, baking powder, flour, sugar, and butter. Though you may need additional items for the icing or frosting. The rainbow hued sprinkles will add a pop of colour to this outstanding cake that sings of its vanilla flavor. The ultra soft crumb offers a great texture with the frosting made of buttercream shall melt in your mouth.

